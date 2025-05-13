‘We break when we bow’: Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal sends best wishes to Tom Cruise ahead of Mission Impossible 8’s screening at Cannes 2025

Ahead of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Ali Fazal recently made a special post extending his warm wishes to Tom Cruise for the screening of his film Mission: Impossible 8. The actor, known for his stellar performances in projects like Mirzapur, has also worked in international projects like Fast and Furious 7, among others.

On May 13, Ali Fazal posted an old selfie with Tom Cruise, while Hayley Atwell accidentally photobombed them. He shared a heartwarming caption alongside, noting that the international star might as well not need it, but he expressed his gratitude for keeping the “theaters alive ".

He wrote, "Best of luck @tomcruise !! You wont need it .,but sending you wishes here as i also thank you for keeping the theatres alive and hope that we follow after .. and carry on makin movies and telling stories cuz thats really it, all of it- stories."

"I say this for all industries across the globe - we keep each other afloat one way or another, like it or not. We break when we bow - not in humility but in servitude. And so the title like a dilemma always fits - #MissionImpossible," he further added.

For the unversed, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to kick off today, on May 13, and will end on May 24. The opening ceremony will start at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST). This time it is even more special as Tom Cruise’s final installment of Mission: Impossible i.e., Mission: Impossible– The Final Reckoning, would be screened.

On the other hand, Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Sharmila Tagore, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Anupam Kher’s Tanvi: The Great, among others, are the Indian films set to premiere at the global film festival.

In addition to this, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Nitanshi Goel, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez, Payal Kapadia, Shalini Passi, Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, and director Neeraj Ghaywan are expected to walk the red carpet.

On the professional front, Ali will be soon seen in Mirzapur: The Film backed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Movies.

