Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi reunite, this time with two new faces joining the fun; can you guess?

Mirzapur is one of the most loved and critically acclaimed series on Amazon Prime Video. With its stellar cast and gripping plot, the show has captured hearts across the board. Among the fan favorites are Ali Fazal’s intense Guddu Pandit and Shweta Tripathi’s fierce Golu. In a fun recent reunion, the on-screen duo was joined by none other than Richa Chadha, and making it even more special was the presence of their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, adding an extra dose of warmth to the moment.

Advertisement

Mallika Dua took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie with none other than the Mirzapur gang, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi). Joining them were Richa Chadha and their adorable little munchkin, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The picture has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans eagerly waiting for the new season

See picture here:

Meanwhile, In the gripping finale of Mirzapur Season 3, the game of power takes a shocking turn. Kaleen Bhaiya, who had promised Sharad the throne, ultimately betrays and kills him and other powerful players.

In a twisted sense, he keeps his word by fulfilling Sharad’s destiny as king before taking his life. Meanwhile, Beena's tense encounter with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) hints at deep resentment and possibly her own plans for vengeance. Her expression says it all; she never wanted him to survive.

Elsewhere, Golu helps Guddu escape captivity, and the two finally reunite, a moment that not only rekindles their love but also sets the stage for a powerful new alliance.

Advertisement

The final moments tease Beena’s growing ambition as she appears ready to seize control of the Tripathi empire. Her summoning of Maqbool signals a brewing storm.

With these storylines far from over, Mirzapur Season 3 ends on a powerful cliffhanger, opening the door wide for Season 4. If it moves forward, the next chapter promises more bloodshed, shifting loyalties, and a fresh battle for the throne, with Beena, Guddu, and Golu all eyeing control in a fractured and dangerous Mirzapur. Mirzapur is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you waiting for a new season of Mirzapur? Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Mirzapur, now three seasons strong, has earned a loyal and much-loved fan base. Are you waiting for the next season? Go vote now! Can’t wait — bring on the chaos! Waiting patiently (but barely!)

ALSO READ: ‘We break when we bow’: Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal sends best wishes to Tom Cruise ahead of Mission Impossible 8’s screening at Cannes 2025