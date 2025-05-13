Box Office: As Tom Cruise prepares for Mission Impossible 8, he reflects on his sister's influence on his Rain Man role; tracking the latter film's theatrical run

As Tom Cruise gears up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he took a moment to reflect on his iconic career during a recent conversation at the British Film Institute (BFI) in London. Among the many stories he shared, one that stood out was about his sister playing a pivotal role in him landing his part in Rain Man.

Advertisement

Cruise shared that his sister, Cass, unknowingly set him on the path to one of his most defining gigs. In 1984, just after filming Ridley Scott’s Legend, Cruise found himself in New York City visiting his sister. It was then that Cass spotted Dustin Hoffman in a restaurant, prompting her to push Cruise into approaching the legendary actor.

Despite the Cruise's initial reluctance, his sister insisted, saying, “You know him, you know his movies.” Eventually, after much persistence, Cruise reluctantly walked over to Hoffman, who, much to his surprise, recognized him immediately. This chance meeting led to an invitation to see Hoffman in Death of a Salesman and an offer to collaborate on a project. A year later, Hoffman sent Cruise the script for Rain Man.

Directed by Barry Levinson, Rain Man tells the story of Charlie Babbitt, a fast-talking salesman (Cruise) who discovers that his estranged brother (Hoffman) is an autistic savant inheriting their father’s fortune. The film, which showcases the compelling chemistry between Cruise and Hoffman, went on to win multiple Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Hoffman, and Best Original Screenplay. The film’s commercial success was equally impressive, earning USD 172.8 million domestically and USD 239.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to USD 412.8 million.

Advertisement

Cruise’s reflective comments came as he was across the pond to receive the BFI Fellowship—the prestigious honor recognizing his extraordinary contributions to cinema. After receiving the award at the BFI Chair’s Dinner, Cruise headed to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of MI8 which is slated for tomorrow.

The actor expressed his deep gratitude for the UK film industry, noting that he has worked in the country on several major projects over the years, including Eyes Wide Shut and Interview with the Vampire. He commended the talented professionals in the UK and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his enduring relationship with the country’s filmmaking community.

Mission: Impossible 8 releases globally on May 23.

ALSO READ: Exploring Mission Impossible Franchise's India Box Office: Tom Cruise's journey from Rs 2 crore to Rs 105 crore