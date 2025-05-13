Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel is a sight to behold as she channels her inner diva ahead of debut at coveted film festival; WATCH

The highly-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to begin in sometime. Several Bollywood celebrities will debut this year, and Laapataa Ladies’ fame Nitanshi Goel is also one of them. While fans are already looking forward to the star-studded event, the 17-year-old actress has already touched down Cannes to dazzle at the special event.

A video of Nitanshi Goel has been making waves on the internet after she reached Cannes ahead of her debut at the prestigious film festival. In the viral clip, we can see the actress coming out of a swanky drive and proudly posing on the land of Cannes.

Channeling her inner diva, the Laapataa Ladies actress looked stunning in a denim corset top paired with flared matching denims. She opted for a black jacket over it, and her straight hair, stylish black sunglasses, and matching handbag accentuated her overall diva look.

Prior to this, Nitanshi also posted a picture from the flight on her Instagram stories expressing, "Between clouds and Cannes." With headphones around her neck, she was seen beaming a sweet smile, looking into the camera.

It is worth mentioning that Nitanshi is the youngest actor ever to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and will attend the festival on May 15. She expressed her delight over the development in an official statement.

The 17-year-old mentioned that she came into the industry to make things happen for her. Reflecting on her journey from Laaptaa Ladies to standing on the global stage of Cannes, the actress finds herself closer to realizing her dreams.

"I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may," she said. The actress feels honored and aims to empower girls who are taking charge of their life, dreams, and careers.

Apart from Goel, the year will also mark the debut of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Simi Garewal, and more. Additionally, Aishwarya Rai will also be returning to Cannes for her dazzling appearance.

