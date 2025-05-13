Is Sarpatta Parambarai 2 still in works? Arya spills details about the sequel

Sarpatta Parambarai was a massive hit among audiences after being released directly on OTT in 2021. While there has been an announcement for a sequel, find out if it is still in the works.

Talking to Thi Cinemas, Arya confirmed that the sequel Sarpatta Parambarai: Round 2 will begin shooting soon. In his words, “Sarpatta Part-2 shooting begins from August. Currently, Pa Ranjith sir is doing the shooting of Vettuvam. So, after completing Vettuvam, Sarpatta 2 will begin.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Sarpatta Parambarai is a 2021 Tamil-language sports action drama, directed and co-written by Pa Ranjith with Tamizh Prabha. The film, set in the 1970s, focuses on a clash between Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai, two clans in North Chennai who have been at odds for years.

With the movie, the story focuses on the politics stemming from the boxing regime and how the culture affects the people within the area.

As Arya plays the lead role, the movie offers an ensemble cast of actors like John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, and many more in key roles.

Initially planned as a theatrical release, the film premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie created a massive uproar from critics and the audience. Now, the sequel, Sarpatta Parambarai: Round 2, will have Arya reprise his former role once again under Pa Ranjith’s direction.

Advertisement

Arya was recently seen talking to the media as Santhanam starrer Devil's Double Next Level (DD Next Level) is hitting the big screens on May 16, 2025. The film, which is the sequel to 2023’s DD Returns and the 4th installment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu film series, is co-produced by Arya.

The upcoming horror comedy film features Santhanam in the lead role along with Geethika Tiwary, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kasthuri Shankar, and many more.

Devil's Double Next Level is written and directed by Prem Anand, with OfRo handling the musical tracks and scores. On the other hand, Arya will be next seen in a lead role in the film Mr. X.

ALSO READ: Viral Pic: ‘Muthuvel Pandian’ returns and fans can't keep calm over Rajinikanth's OG look from Jailer 2