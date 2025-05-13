Lupin Season 4 is in Production: Will Omar Sy Reprise His Role as Assane Diop on Netflix Starrer? Here's What We Know

If you were hoping to see Lupin season 4 on Netflix, it's time to rejoice because the next season will finally see the light of the day.

The streamer reportedly confirmed the news as the production for the same begins in Paris. Actor Omar Sy will once again appear as Assane Diop, the gentleman thief and master of disguise.

Advertisement

In the upcoming season, Omar will be joined by Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab, Laiika Blanc-Francard, Theo Christine, and others.

The audience has definitely shown immense love to the show as the last three seasons took the third, sixth, and tenth places in rankings for series on the streamer, per the publication.

The show was inspired by French author Maurice Leblanc, who created it in 1905. The character turned out to be so popular that the author wrote almost 20 novels and stories about the same, per Cosmopolitan.

For the unversed, the Netflix venture was created by George Kay in partnership with François Uzan alongside Marie Roussin, Tigran Rosine, and Florent Maeyer, per Deadline.

Omar reportedly stated, “I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything. I find great joy in it every time." The actor continued, "Together with Netflix, Carrousel, and Gaumont, we’ve invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience.”

Advertisement

Omar added, “The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I’m eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible.”

Edouard Salier, Everardo Gout, and Hugo Gelin will direct the next season, with the lead actor and Louis Leterrier wearing the showrunner’s hat, according to the outlet.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Don't Let Breakup Rumors Slow Down Relationship; Intimate Details of House Date Before Mother's Day Revealed