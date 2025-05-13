Lara Dutta's post about May 12 will leave you misty-eyed; celebrates special birthday and 25 years of her Miss Universe crowning

Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta recently took to Instagram to share a deeply personal post about May 12, a date etched in her memory for more reasons than one. In her heartfelt message, Lara revealed that the day is not just her late father’s birthday but also marks 25 years since she won the Miss Universe crown in 2000.



“Emotions….. the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad’s birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago! Time certainly flies!!!” she wrote. Lara shared that she marked the occasion with a puja to honor her father’s life, adding, “Knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us.” She ended the note with a warm thank-you to her fans: “Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!”



The emotional post touched many of her followers, who praised her for remembering both a personal and professional milestone with grace and gratitude.

Last month, on April 16, Lara celebrated her 47th birthday with a cozy family gathering. The intimate celebration included her husband, tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, and their daughter Saira. She posted a series of pictures from the occasion, which included glimpses of the birthday dinner and cake-cutting moments. The first photo featured Lara and Mahesh sitting at a dinner table, with Lara glowing in a halter-neck dress and Mahesh looking sharp in a printed shirt. Other pictures showed the actress posing with her daughter, as well as a playful pineapple-shaped pastry and a red velvet cake.



“One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it,” Lara captioned the post. Several celebrities flooded the comments section with warm wishes. Celina Jaitly wrote, “Happy birthday my love,” while Soha Ali Khan, Lisa Ray, Gul Panag, and Deanne Panday also sent their love.



Last year, Lara and her family enjoyed a sporty vacation in London to attend Wimbledon. She shared photos of her husband and daughter soaking in the atmosphere at the iconic tennis tournament. In one of the captions, she wrote about how special it is to watch matches with her husband, who she said feels “at home” at Wimbledon. Their daughter Saira also shares the same love for the sport.



For those wondering what’s next for Lara Dutta on screen, the actress was recently seen in the war drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, where she starred alongside Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. Up next, she will appear in the much-anticipated comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more.

