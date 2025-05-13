Omniscient Reader The Prophet: Here's how BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's role has caused controversy in Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop starrer

Staying faithful to an original creation—whether it's a book, manga, or anime—is no easy feat. A single misstep can shift the entire narrative, leading to disappointment and backlash. Devoted readers carry a deep understanding of the original material.

This delicate balance between adaptation and authenticity is being tested with the upcoming film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, starring Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Based on a decade-old web novel with a passionate fanbase, the film sparked controversy after its teaser and poster were released on May 12, 2025.

The visuals triggered controversy among fans, particularly those familiar with the novel, when lead characters, including Lee Min Ho and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, were seen wielding guns. This creative choice stirred confusion and anger. Why the sudden introduction of firearms?

In the original novel, each character is granted abilities through “constellations”—celestial entities that act as their spiritual patrons. These connections are not only central to the story but are deeply symbolic. For example, the character Lee Ji Hye is linked to the revered historical figure Admiral Yi Sun Sin, the Korean naval commander recognized for defending Korea against the Japanese navy during the Imjin War. He is an iconic symbol of national resistance and heroism, most often associated with the sword.

Fans were quick to notice that in the teaser poster, Lee Ji Hye (played by BLACKPINK's Jisoo) was depicted with a gun instead of a sword.

The backlash intensified when fans expressed frustration over the apparent disregard for character authenticity. Altering a character's weapon—from a historically significant sword to a gun—felt to many like a betrayal. It wasn’t just a prop; it was a symbol of legacy.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint follows Kim Dok Ja, the only reader of a web novel that suddenly becomes reality when the story ends. He joins forces with the story’s main protagonist, Yoo Joong Hyuk, and others to survive a post-apocalyptic world.

Aside from Lee Min Ho and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the cast includes Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho in Omniscient Reader The Prophet.

In response to the mounting criticism, Won Dong Yeon, CEO of Realize Pictures, addressed the issue. He defended the adaptation process, stating, “When adapting an original work to film, cinematic adaptation is necessary. When we made ‘Along with the Gods,’ we adapted it a lot, but the writer and fans understood everything after watching the movie. I still get along well with the writer.”

He added that the original author, Joo Ho Min, had been shown the entire script in advance and had approved the changes.

The debate boils down to a familiar tension: how far can creators stretch artistic license before it breaks the bond with their most loyal audience? In the case of the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, that bond appears to be tested more than ever.

