Sofía Vergara Expresses Frustration Over Awards Snub for Griselda; Takes Dig at Jodie Foster for 'Winning Everything'

Sofía Vergara didn't pick up any accolades during this awards season despite delivering a critically acclaimed performance as the infamous Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco in the hit Netflix series. However, she did receive nominations at the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

On Monday's episode of the Jimmy Fallon show, the actress opened up about the snub and expressed frustration over missing out on the awards.

Advertisement

When Fallon praised her for getting nominations at major award ceremonies for Griselda, an annoyed Vergara said, "I didn't win any of it!" To which Fallon replied, "It doesn't matter." But the actress disagreed with the host and stressed, "It matters."

She also took a dig at her fellow nominee Jodie Foster, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series category for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. She said, "Jodie Foster took everything. Yeah, but it doesn't matter."

Vergara confirmed to Fallon that she tried to take away Foster's award, stating, "I tried, I tried to stop her in the middle of the Golden Globes, but it was too late."

For those unaware, in a viral moment back in January, when Jodie took to the Golden Globes stage to take her award, Vergara stood up from her seat and approached the stage and said, "Oh no, give me one!" The camera captured the hilarious moment, and Foster also acknowledged Vergara's funny antics during her speech.

Advertisement

When asked if she will return with more great performances and clench the award next time, she furiously said, "I don't want to be back for more, for what they're not going to give me the award."

The actress also revealed that doing serious roles like Griselda is "very difficult" and nothing like doing Modern Family and comedy. She also shared that she doesn't want to work with prosthetics in her next project.

ALSO READ: Gérard Depardieu Gets 18-Month Suspended Sentence in #MeToo Case; Everything You Need to Know About 2021 Film Set Incident