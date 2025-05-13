Nostalgia Alert! Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's unseen pic from Student of the Year 2 sets is unmissable

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria stepped into Bollywood with the 2019-released Student of the Year 2. The film was directed by Punit D Malhotra, who is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, the actress posted a special picture with a throwback picture from her debut movie sets with her co-stars, which is enough to send you all into nostalgia.

Today, on May 13, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted an unseen picture from the sets of Student of the Year 2. In the picture, she was seen delightfully posing with the director and birthday boy, Punit D Malhotra, and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff proudly flaunted his biceps and muscular physique standing at the back .



"Happy birthday P! Your students will always love you its been 6 years since SOTY2 released (10th May 2019!!) and 7 years since we took this photo I’ll forever be grateful to you and this journey @punitdmalhotra."

The post was also re-shared by Tara Sutaria, who extended her wishes, stating, "Happy birthday P!!! May the jokes get better this year..We (heart) u always, Captain!!! @punitdmalhotra PS-we all look like totally diff humans in this pic! New one needed."

In response to this, the director also shared their wishes on his Instagram story and replied, "Thanks so much my beautiful!!!" while he responded to Tara’s wish stating, "And yes, new ones needed asap! As for the jokes... (multiple tongue squinting emoji) @tarasutaria"

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor also posted a monochrome image of the director and wrote, "sirrrr aap aisi hi haste raho hamesha and love you also hamesha Happy birthday @punitdmalhotra" while Karisma Kapoor posted an endearing picture as they posed flaunting victory sign. "Happy birthday to Puneeettt," she wrote.

While he replied to Bebo’s sweet wish stating, "Maam, you’re the best! Always smiling jab aap saath ho!! Thank you so much."

Punit Malhotra is known for directing movies like Student of the Year 2, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and

I Hate Luv Storys.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. Going further, she has an exciting line-up of projects that include web-show, Call Me Bae 2 and Chand Mera Dil.

