Did You Know Prateik Babbar could have been Farhan Akhtar’s stepbrother? Know interesting facts inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Prateik Babbar lost his mother and actress Smita Patil just two weeks after his birth. She passed away due to childbirth complications after giving birth to Prateik. Now, the actor shared that Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar wanted to adopt him after the passing of Smita. He also humorously shared that he would then have been Farhan Akhtar’s stepbrother.

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, Prateik Babbar revealed, “I recently found out Shabana ji and Javed (Akhtar) sahab wanted to adopt me after my mother passed away. It was kind of complicated. I could’ve been Farhan’s (Akhtar) stepbrother.”

The Sikandar actor added that he gets to know such new things about him daily. Calling it ‘overwhelming’, he shared that if they would have adopted his life would have been different.

Prateik also revealed hearing many such stories about his childhood and shared that there was even a custody fight for him. He shared that he was too little to understand and was just crying when people wanted to adopt him.

Expressing gratitude to his late mother Smita Patil’s colleagues for all the love, Prateik Babbar mentioned Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are two of them. He also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has always been ‘kind and supportive’. He also revealed another interesting thing from the past and shared that he recently got to know he was conceived on the sets of Mirch Masala in 1987.

Advertisement

On the work front, Prateik made his acting debut with Abbas Tyrewala’s 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He then went on to star in several films and series, including Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Four More Shots Please, Mulk, Mumbai Diaries, and more.

On the personal front, the actor recently married Priya Banerjee in a private ceremony held at Smita Patil’s house. Notably, he did not invite his father, Raj Babbar, or brother Arya Babbar to the wedding. In the same interview, he revealed that after the fallout between Raj’s wife Nadira and the late Smita Patil, he felt it wouldn’t be right to invite them to Smita’s house. However, he added that he was okay to host a different function for them.

ALSO READ: Was Prateik Babbar’s reason for not inviting dad Raj Babbar and brother Arya Babbar to his wedding ‘misinterpreted’? Actor spills beans