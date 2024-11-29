180 Hilarious Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Build a Fun Rapport

One of the steps to winning your crush’s hearts is to make them laugh. With an air filled with love, laughter, and endless giggles, you can show off your humorous side and skip the awkward talking stage. Choosing the right jokes to tell your crush can help break the and pave the way for seamless communication.

Since initiating a conversation with your crush can seem to be a little challenging, a list of hilarious jokes acts as a starter pack to spice up your chemistry. Be it flirty, punny, corny, or dirty, you can use a variety of good jokes to tell your crush you like them.

As you scroll down, we will help you choose the best funny jokes to text your crush and guide you along the way. Let’s get started!

How Can You Make Your Crush Laugh And Roll on the Floor?

1. Try to initiate a conversation first and build a good rapport.



2. Select some funny jokes to tell to your crush and get underway.



3. Do not get too cheesy or corny at the start.



4. Rely on simple and punny jokes to make your crush laugh in an instant.



5. Deliver jokes that relate to your situation or make your crush reminisce about a particular incident wherein you were together.



6. To make your crush roll on the floor, try cracking knock-knock jokes.

Here’s our bank of funny jokes for your crush whom you want to win over.

Best Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Break the Ice

1. I’m researching essential dates in history. Would you be mine?



2. It’s a good thing I have a library card because I’ve constantly been checking you out.



3. If you and I were socks, we'd make a great pair.



4. Excuse me. Would you mind telling me what time it is? I must remember the exact time I met my soul mate!



5. I’m writing a book, a phone book. Can you help me with your number?



6. Sorry to bother you, but my phone seems broken because it doesn’t seem to have your number.



7. Are you a song? Because I cannot get you out of my head.



8. Are you a comedian? Because you make me laugh hard.



9. In my opinion, there are three kinds of beauty, yet they all have the same name. Yours!

10. Are you a therapist? Talking to you soothes my soul.



11. Let me tie your shoelaces so you won’t fall for anyone else.



12. Are you the Krabby Patty formula? Because I want to steal you.



13. Are you a sunset? Because you are so beautiful it takes my breath away.



14. I'd put U and I together if I could rearrange the alphabet.



15. Are you a movie? Because I could watch you over and over again.



16. Are you a time machine? Because I want to go back in time and meet you sooner.



17. Are you a poem? Because you’re so beautiful that it hovers around my head.

Funny Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Elicit Laughter

18. Hey. I’m an unemployed guy with a certificate in cuddling, a diploma in caring, and a degree in kissing. Do you have a job for me?



19. Can you walk with me? I want to introduce an angel to my friends.



20. Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.



21. If I were a virus, I would infect you with my love.



22. Are you a romantic book? Because I cannot put you down.



23. Do you have a pencil? Because I want to erase your past and write our future.



24. Want to hear a joke about pizza? Never mind, it’s too cheesy.



25. You must be a red blood cell because you take the oxygen out of my lungs and bring it right to my heart.



26. Do you have a bandage? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you.



27. I may annoy you, and you might want to kill me… I give you permission but on one condition. Don’t shoot me in the heart, because that’s where you are!

Flirty Jokes to Tell Your Crush

28. Can you take a picture with me? I want to prove to my friends that dreams do come true.



29. Let’s commit the perfect crime together. I’ll steal your heart, and you can steal mine.



30. Are your parents bakers? (Why?) Cause they made a cutie pie!

31. I feel so tired every time I meet you… Why? Because whenever I look into your eyes, I can’t find the way out.



32. Are you Willy Wonka’s daughter? Because you look sweet and delicious.



33. Are you the sun? Because my whole world revolves around you.



34. They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.



35. If beauty were time, you’d be an eternity.



36. Hey, can I follow you home? (What?) Oh sorry, it’s just my parents told me to follow my dreams.



37. Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back.



38. Are you a rollercoaster? Because every moment with you is an exhilarating ride.



39. I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.



40. I think you might have something in your eye. Oh, hold on, that’s just a twinkle!



41. Are you the energizer bunny? Because you keep going and going through my mind.



42. If you were a beach, you’d be the one I’d want to spend all my time on.



43. I’m sorry I wasn’t a part of your past. Can I make it up by being in your future?



44. Can you take me to the doctor? Because my heart is racing when you are around.

Corny Jokes to Tell Your Crush

45. Are you a singularity? Not only are you attractive, but the closer I get to you, the faster time seems to slip by.



46. Me without you is like a nerd without braces, shoes without laces, aSentenceWithoutSpaces.



47. What happens if you eat yeast and shoe polish? Every morning you will rise and shine!



48. Now, what’s on the menu? Me-n-u!



49. Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!



50. Why do manly ghosts have so much trouble dating? Women can see right through them!

51. What did the mayonnaise say when someone opened the refrigerator door? Close the door I am dressing!



52. Don’t be scared if a man in a red suit puts you in a big red bag. He’s only fulfilling my Christmas wish of receiving you.



53. My therapist and I have been trying to figure out why I seem to have lost my mind. Then I realized that it’s all your fault. I’m crazy for you.



54. Are you a star? Because you are definitely out of this world.

Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Drop Hints of Romance

55. Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.



56. I don’t need to get on X. You’re the only one I want to follow.



57. If you were a book, I'd never return you to the library for fear of someone else checking you out.



58. They couldn’t fit all I feel for you on one of those little candy hearts. I’d need to give you a whole bag.



59. Are you a detective? Because you've just solved the mystery of how to make me smile.



60. If you stay with me, we can be together forever. I’ve even got a coffin built for two.



61. Would you mind taking a picture with me? I just want to prove my friends wrong that angels are real.



62. If there were a currency for laughter, you’d make me the richest person in the world.



63. I can never play hide and seek with you because it is impossible to find someone like you.



64. If you were a season, you’d be spring because you make my heart bloom.

Punny Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Get the Ball Rolling

65. Why should you never marry a tennis player? Because love means nothing to them!



66. If you were a fruit, you’d be a fineapple.



67. Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling.



68. Are you a campfire? Because you’re hot and I want s’more.



69. Are you French? Because ‘Eiffel’ for you.



70. Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you’re Cu-Te.

71. My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?



72. Are you Netflix? Because I could watch you for hours.



73. You are like dandruff because I just can’t get you out of my head, no matter how hard I try.



74. Do you have a pencil? Because I want to draw you to me.



75. Are you a campfire? Because you’re sparking my interest.



76. Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.



77. Are you a dictionary? Cause you are adding meaning to my life.



78. If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.



79. Are you my phone charger? Because without you, I’d die.

Dirty Jokes to Send Your Crush over Text

80. That costume looks great on you, but it would look better on my floor.



81. I’ve been missing my teddy bear lately. Care to take his place in my bed?



82. My doctor told me I’m missing vitamin U. Can you help me?



83. I left my costume on my bed. They’re my sheets, ready for you to crawl under with me any time.



84. Psst, hey witch, drop the broom and ride me instead.



85. Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest!



86. Are you Nike? Because why don’t we just do it already?



87. You can always go to the costume party as you are the love of my life.



88. You look familiar. Were we ever in the same class before? I could swear we had chemistry.



89. Roses are red, and violets are fine. I’ll be the 6, you be the 9.



90. Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember now. It was in the dictionary next to the word ‘gorgeous.

Cheesy And Cute Jokes to Tell Your Crush You Like Them

91. If I had a rose for every time I’ve thought of you, I’d only have one as you’ve never left my mind.



92. Are you a cocktail? Because you are the perfect blend of sweetness and allure.



93. You are like a bottle of wine aging nicely. I would savor every drop of it.



94. When a penguin finds its mate, they stay together for the rest of their lives. Will you be my penguin?



95. Is your name Winter? Because you make me shiver with excitement.



96. Sorry, I’m not good at remembering names. Do you mind if I call you mine instead?



97. an you take a picture with me? I want to make my ex jealous by showing how happy I am with you.



98. You may fall from the sky or a tree, but the best way to fall is in love with me.



99. You must be a ninja because you snuck into my heart.

100. I don't know if that was an earthquake or if you just seriously rocked my world.



101. If we were astronauts on another planet without gravity, I would still fall for you.



102. Can I be your snowflake? I promise to never melt away from your heart.



103. As per my doctor, I have an arrhythmia. But your presence is sure to prove him wrong.



104. I always thought happiness started with an H, but it looks like it starts with U.

Comical Jokes to Tell Your Crush over Text And Put a Smile on Their Face

105. They say that the tongue is the strongest muscle in the human body. Wanna fight?



106. I'm happy I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped.



107. Could you please stop getting any hotter? You’re killing the poor thermometer!



108. Is there an airport nearby, or is that just my heart taking off?



109. Are you a campfire? Because you keep my heart warm.



110. If I had a choice, I would still choose you in my next life.



111. What happens when two boats fall in love? Row-mance.



112. If you were a dessert, you would be the sweetest part of my day.



113. Are you a chocolate factory? Because I have won the golden ticket to your heart.



114. Can you lend me your hand? I want to hold something precious.

Hilarious Knock-Knock Jokes to Tell Your Crush

115. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Police. Police who? Police tell me I’m your type!



116. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee, who? Norma Lee I don’t say this, but I think I’m falling in love with you.



117. Knock knock. Who’s there? Yule Yule who? Yule always be my holiday and everyday love.



118. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wire. Wire who? Wire you still not on my phone’s contacts list?



119. Knock knock. Who's there? Butter. Butter who? Butter be ready, because I’m taking you out on a date!



120. Knock knock. Who’s there? Alex. Alex who? Alex-cuse me, but I think you dropped something: my jaw!



121. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Juno. Juno who? Juno, I love you, don’t you?



122. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Pauline. Pauline who? I think I’m Pauline in love with you.



123. Knock knock. Who's there? Robin. Robin who? Robin my heart by being so adorable.



124. Knock knock. Who’s there? Grace. Grace who? The Grace your presence is all I need to be happy.



125. Knock knock. Who's there? Watermelon. Watermelon who? Watermelon you hold my hand?



126. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Omelette. Omelette who? Omelette you steal my heart.



127. Knock knock. Who's there? Ada. Ada who? Ada lot of fun, would you like to join me for more?



128. Knock knock. Who's there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up and tell me if you'll go on a date with me!



129. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Iran. Iran who? Iran straight into your heart.

Biology-related Jokes to Say to Your Crush And Leave Them Impressed

130. I must be a mitochondrion because I provide all the energy you need.



131. You must be a prokaryote because you’re simple yet fascinating.



132. Are you a virus? Because you infect my heart.

133. You must be a cytoplasm because you fill the empty spaces in my heart.



134. You must be an endoplasmic reticulum because I can’t stop ribosome-ing for you.



135. Your heart stops when you sneeze. It's kind of like what happens when I think of you.



136. You must be a restriction enzyme because you’re cutting through my thoughts.



137. My biology teacher told me that the lips are the most sensitive part of the body. Wanna find out if she was right?



138. Did you cut my phrenic nerve? Because baby, you take my breath away.



139. Are you a DNA polymerase? Because you’re extending my love for you.



140. I undergo anaerobic respiration whenever I am near you because you take my breath away.



141. Blood is red. Cyanosis is blue. I get tachycardia when I think of you.



142. Organ transplants can be very dangerous, but I'd give you my heart anytime.



143. My biology teacher told me that the lips are the most sensitive part of the body. Wanna find out if she was right?



144. If you are anatomy, I’m physiology because they always go together!

Mathematical Jokes to Tell to Your Crush And Reminisce School Days

145. Hey girl, I'd like to be your derivative so I can lay next to your curves.



146. Do you like maths? No? Me, neither. The only number I care about is yours.



147. I can figure out the square root of any number in less than 10 seconds. What? You don’t believe me? Well, then, let’s try it with your phone number.



148. I wish I were your math homework; then I would be hard, and you would be doing me all night.



149. If you were Sin X and I was Cos X, we’d make one together.



150. Why don’t you be the numerator and I be the denominator, and we both reduce to the simplest form?



151. My love for you is like an increasing function: it grows, grows, and grows.



152. If you were sine squared, I’d be cosine squared. And together, we would be one!



153. I hope you know set theory because I want to intersect and union with you.

154. Are you the square root of 2? Because I feel irrational when I'm around you.



155. I think the vertical line test applies to you because you are my type of function.



156. I’m bad at math, but I can give you the value you deserve.



157. You have changed my world to polar coordinates. Complex and imaginary things now have a magnitude and direction.



158. How can I know so many hundreds of digits of pi and not the 10 digits of your phone number?



159. I'm good at algebra. I can replace your X, and you wouldn't need to figure out your Y.



Cool Jokes to Tell Your Crush And Showoff Your Sense of Humour

160. Is your name ‘Meeting?’ Because I cannot seem to get you out of my calendar.



161. How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.



162. You must be a broom because you just swept me off my feet.



163. If you were a document, you would be the one I would save as ‘top priority.’



164. Do you play soccer? Because you’re a keeper!



165. If you were a treasure chest, I’d be the lucky one who found the most precious gem.



166. Are you real? Because being with you makes me feel like living in a fairy tale.



167. If my life was a spreadsheet, you would be the most important cell in it.



168. Are you a snowflake? Because you are so chill.



169. Forget hydrogen, you’re my number one element.



170. I have a number, and you have a phone. Think of the possibilities!



171. Are you a dictionary? Because you’re the only one I can turn to for answers.



172. Is your name Chapstick? Because you’re da balm!



173. Are you a thief? You sure have the key to my heart.



174. Are you a pirate? Because you have captured my heart.

175. Are you a starry night? Because I could get lost in your beauty.



176. Are you a dictionary? Because you’re defining perfection.



177. Is your name Wi-Fi? Because I’m feeling a strong connection, and it is password-protected.



178. Are you an alien? Because you just abducted my heart.



179. Are you a donut? Because I want to take a bite out of you.



180. If you were a camera, every snapshot with you would be a memory worth cherishing.

With such a collection of freaky jokes to tell your crush, we bet you will woo her with your humorous side. Now you have bookmarked a couple of jokes for your special one, let’s quickly run you through a guide for delivering them better.

A Guide for Delivering Jokes to Your Crush

1. Make sure you take care of the timing. Choose the right moment to share the joke.

2. Let your joke match the mood and tone of your conversation.

3. Don’t let your joke come out of nowhere.

4. Deliver your joke with confidence and a smile on your face in case you are meeting in person.

5. Let your body language and self-assuredness leave an impact.

6. Consider the interest of your crush.

There are plenty of jokes to tell your crush but there are a couple of things like the choice of words, timings, and feelings that you need to take care of. Ensure that you don’t annoy your special one before sparking an interest. Jokes are indeed a good way to enlighten one’s mood, however, do not rely heavily upon them. Use them to let your conversation flow naturally. If your jokes are well received by your crush, then you can focus on establishing a rapport and building shared humor.