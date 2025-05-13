Box Office: Raid 2 emerges as 42nd success and 17th hit for Ajay Devgn with eyes now on De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2

Released on May 1st, Raid 2 is doing well at the box office. Serving as the sequel to the 2018-released movie Raid, the movie marked the return of Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The movie witnessed a phenomenal run at the box office and emerged as a successful venture, spreading hopes for mid-sized movies in the post-pandemic era.

Currently standing at Rs 122 crore net domestic collection and Rs 170 crore gross global cume, the thriller drama became the 42nd success and 17th Hit movie for Ajay Devgn. The movie came as a relief for the industry, as the success ratio these days has declined massively. Interestingly, Raid 2 is the second CLEAN HIT movie after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava this year.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 kicked off with a solid opening of Rs 19 crore. It further witnessed a superlative theatrical run and clocked over the Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend. The movie went on to register a good surge in collections in the second week despite the nation's concerning issues. It is expected to wind its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

All eyes are now on the box office fate of Ajay Devgn's upcoming releases - De De Pyaar De 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2. Both comedy dramas have good brand value. Moreover, the nostalgia factor can also work in their favor. If all goes well, Ajay Devgn will wrap this year on a high note.

Raid 2 in theaters

