Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office 2nd Monday: Comparing net collections of Ajay Devgn's movies from crime-drama franchise

Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office 2nd Monday Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn has successfully delivered two movies of the Raid franchise, i.e., Raid and Raid 2. While the original movie was released in 2018, the second part of the crime-drama series arrived in theaters this year. As Raid 2 has entered its second week, let's compare its net business with Raid based on the second Monday.

RAID

Raid, which hit the screens on March 16, 2018, collected Rs 2.3 crore net business on the second Monday at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla, the first installment of the Raid franchise earned a lifetime collection of Rs 98 crore in India. It emerged as a hit at the box office.

RAID 2

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 fetched Rs 4.5 crore on the second Monday of its release. Led by Ajay Devgn, the recently released crime thriller is expected to earn a lifetime net business of Rs 150 crore by the end of its theatrical run. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, the Raid sequel is also a successful venture. The verdict of the movie is yet to be determined.

Movies Raid Raid 2 2nd Monday Rs 2.3 crore Rs 4.5 crore Lifetime Net Collections Rs 98 crore Rs 150 crore (expected)

This is to note that both the Raid movies are helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The filmmaker has made his theatrical comeback after six years. Gupta last directed India's Most Wanted in 2019. His other directorial works include Aamir and No One Killed Jessica.

Raid 2 marks the comeback of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik, the lead character played by Ajay Devgn. Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz to play the role of his on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik. While in Raid, Amay Patnaik is transferred to Lucknow to solve an income tax case; this time, he is in a fictional town, Bhoj, to track another white-collar crime.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

