Box Office: Mission Impossible Final Reckoning hailed as 'astonishing' as social media embargo lifts; Tom Cruise starrer tracks for franchise best theatrical run

Tom Cruise’s high-octane Mission: Impossible franchise is set to thrill fans once again come late May—and if early reactions are anything to go by, The Final Reckoning could be its biggest yet.

As the social media embargo lifted Monday night following several global press screenings, audiences flooded X (formerly Twitter) with enthusiastic praise, calling the film “astonishing,” “insane,” “jaw-dropping,” and “the action movie of the summer.”

The latest installment, the eighth in Paramount Pictures’ long-running spy saga, comes with high expectations and even higher stakes. Official critics’ reviews are set to drop Wednesday, but initial fanfare suggests Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is once again poised to dominate the box office.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning picks up after the events of 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, as Hunt and his IMF team face off against a deadly assassin, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who is on a mission to seize control of The Entity—a rogue artificial intelligence with world-destroying capabilities. Alongside Cruise and Morales, the ensemble cast includes veterans Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and newcomers like Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

The road to Final Reckoning has been anything but smooth. Production delays, including setbacks due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, ballooned the budget to a staggering USD 400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced. As a result, industry insiders believe the film must cross the USD 1 billion mark globally to turn a solid profit, a feat no Mission: Impossible film has yet achieved.

The last MI installment underperformed compared to expectations, earning USD 566 million globally on a USD 300 million budget, excluding marketing expenses. Now, Final Reckoning is Paramount’s chance at a franchise course correction.

Set for global theatrical release on May 23, Final Reckoning already premiered in Tokyo on May 5 and is set to dazzle audiences at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. Despite competition from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch over the Memorial Day weekend, tracking reports project a USD 80 million domestic opening.

With Cruise’s relentless commitment to performing his own stunts, The Final Reckoning may very well live up to its early hype and perhaps finally crack the exclusive billion-dollar milestone.

