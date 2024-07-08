10 Diljit Dosanjh songs that will make you groove to infectious beats

Diljit Dosanjh is a well-known name in the music industry. And, Diljit Dosanjh songs are fans’ favorite since its inception. This singer turned actor released his very first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2003 and became a household name in Punjabi music industry with his 2005 music album Smile. Since then, there is no turning back for this very talented artist.

From dropping singles, and music albums to performing live, Diljit Dosanjh surely knows how to stay relevant. He is also a very good actor who has worked in movies such as Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Jatt & Juliet 2, and many more. Speaking of his songs, Diljit lent his voice for several songs such as Ikk Kudi, Lak 28 Kudi Da, Lover, Hass Hass, and others. He is known for his signature style of music which is well-received by audiences too.

In his career, Diljit has also collaborated with various other artists such as Badshah, Honey Singh, Australian singer Sia, and others. Every now and then, Diljit Dosanjh latest songs make his fans groove. Let’s look at some of his top songs below.

Here are top 10 Diljit Dosanjh songs for you to enjoy:



1. Propar Patola (2013)

This peppy song was a collaborative effort of Diljit and Badshah that brought a wave in the music industry and became popular in no time. The lyrics and music of this song was written and composed by Badshah. The music video of Proper Patola was shot in Los Angeles, USA. Later, Badshah recreated this song for the 2018 film Namaste England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

2. Lak 28 Kudi Da (2011)

Lak 28 Kudi Da was a collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh. This track is from Diljit’s debut Punjabi film Lion of Punjab. The film did not do well but this lead party number Lak 28 Kudi Da from the movie, went viral in no time. The lyrics of this song were written by Anand Raj Anand. It should be noted that this song was not featured in the film.

3. Born To Shine (2020)

This song was part of Diljit Dosanjh superhit album G.O.A.T which was released in 2020. The lyrics of this song were written by Amrit Maan. The music video of this song was shot in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Bay Area California. It should be noted that this song was shot amid COVID pandemic with all the safety measures and limited crew members.

4. Laembadgini (2016)

Released in 2016, this Diljit Dosanjh Punjabi song has a catchy vibe and the lyrics were written by Veet Baljit. The music of this song was composed by Jatinder Shah. The music video of this peppy song was directed by Anurag Singh and has a full desi Punjabi vibe throughout the video. This song is still popular among the masses. Notably, the song became viral in a mere two days after its release. This song is still the party enthusiast's favorite.

5. Do You Know (2021)

Another one in the list of Diljit Dosanjh songs is this romantic Punjabi song that has catchy beats and the soulful melody has deep, meaningful lyrics. This 3 minutes 33 seconds long song was released in 2021. The lyrics were written by Jaani. The music video was shot in California. Also, Diljit wrote a screenplay for the video to turn his thoughts into reality.

6. Ikk Kudi (2016)

Diljit sang this emotional song for the 2016 film Udta Punjab. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Dilijit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The music of Ikk Kudi was composed by Amit Trivedi. Dosanjh had also got various accolades for his acting performance in the film and then emerged as a renowned name in Hindi film industry.

7. Kinni Kinni (2023)

This peppy dance number by Dosanjh was released in 2023 and was part of Diljit’s album Ghost. The lyrics of this song were written by Raj Ranjodh and the music was composed by Thiarajxtt. The vibe of this song made it a sensation overnight and like every other Diljit song, it was also loved by many.

8. Hass Hass (2023)

Next in the list of Diljit Dosanjh songs is this 2023 hit song Hass Hass, which marked an unexpected collaboration between Dosanjh and Australian singer Sia. The song was written by Sia, Diljit, Greg Kurstin, and Inder Bajwa. Audiences were left speechless after hearing Sia singing in Punjabi for the first time. The song became a social media sensation overnight. This romantic number marked Sia and Diljit’s first-ever collaboration.

9. Lover (2021)

This romantic song has the signature style of Diljit Dosanjh. This melodious Punjabi song was well-received by the audience. The lyrics were written by Raj Ranjodh. Lover song was part of Dijit’s 12th music album Moonchild Era. This song is relevant in today’s time and is loved by many for its catchy lyrics.

10. Ishq Di Baajiyaan (2018)

This song belongs to the 2018 film Soorma. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Ishq Di Baajiyaan is a 4 minutes 47 second long song. The lyrics of this soulful song were written by Gulzar and the music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This song was loved by many.

There are several other Diljit Dosanjh songs that got appreciated by melophiles. Let us know which one is your favorite.

