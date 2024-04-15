Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is a must-watch, thanks to real GOAT Imtiaz Ali

The mere film announcement of Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic had got everyone excited, and I’m not any different. After a significant waiting period, the film was released earlier this week. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role with Parineeti Chopra in the role of his wife, Amarjot, and Anjum Batra as Kesar Singh Tikki. Though the film has already been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, I just want to share a few things that stood out for me.

Why was Amar Singh Chamkila a wholesome watch for me?

Imtiaz Ali is a cinematic genius who has a knack for bringing out the best from his actors. With Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s compelling portrayals, I was transported back to Chamkila’s village, Dugri in Punjab. While watching the film, it made me feel as if I was attending those akhadas (live shows) in real in the ‘80s period. Parineeti relatively had lesser dialogues, yet she ruled with her magical expressions.

Anjum Batra and Nisha Bano in the role of Kesar Singh Tikki and Sonia shine in every frame and remain memorable throughout. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A couple of scenes that have been running in my mind are the two extremes. The shoulder touch between Chamkila and Amarjot reflects their blossoming old-school love is all things cute and the other one that hit me really hard was when Chamkila is provoked by the audience to sing his typical ‘raunchy’ songs and despite wanting he couldn’t refuse. In the background narration, the superstar Chamkila has been described as a ‘Naukar’ (servant) of his audiences yet again highlighting the plight of an artist.

Advertisement

When the trailer was released; I wasn’t really convinced with Chamkila speaking Hindi. However, after watching the film, I couldn’t be happier proven wrong. The entire team of Amar Singh Chamkila should take a bow for the masterpiece they’ve created. As was claimed about the research, it dwells well on the screen. Imtiaz Ali’s creative direction perfectly kept the essence of Punjab intact in terms of the dialect spoken by the characters with a Punjabi touch, resonating with the overall feel.

Furthermore, the traditional set-up design for akhadas and rural households came to life as they were shot in real-life locations. The character’s overall look was on point. Parineeti also underwent a physical transformation for the role. In most of the scenes, she graces the screen in bright rural styled Punjabi suits and a top bun tied in Amarjot’s style, while Diljit’s outfit complimented the '80s era.

According to me, the inclusion of Punjabi actors also made a difference in keeping Punjab’s essence alive. Imtiaz made a smart use of animation to touch upon numrous aspects of Chamkila’s life.

AR Rahman’s music in Amar Singh Chamkila- a musical fiesta

The hit duo Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman did it yet again! New songs like Ishq Mitaye, Tu Kya Jaane and Baaja blend really well with the film. A special mention to the climax track, Mujhe Vida Karo, that intrinsically hits hard as it symphonizes with Chamkila and Amarjot’s assassination. “Tum sabhi paak, paap ka dariya main,” loosely translates to “You all are pure; I’m the ocean of vices.” It does target the hypocrisies on a societal level from an artist’s point of view.

Keeping the legacy of Chamkila intact, the original Punjabi tracks of the iconic singer have been used as they are. Interestingly, the Hindi translations were also added to reach a wider audience.

Amar Singh Chamkila makes you empathize with the hardships and professional dilemmas an artist so to say in Punjab goes through. Definitely, qualifies as a MUST-WATCH as Imtiaz Ali’s massive comeback.

ALSO READ: One of three killers who murdered Amar Singh Chamkila is still alive; details REVEALED