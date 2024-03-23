Imtiaz Ali says he enters 'surrender mode' when collaborating with AR Rahman: 'There have never been creative conflicts'

Following a hiatus of four years, Imtiaz Ali is set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, scheduled for release next month. This biopic, centered on the life of the late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in leading roles. Adding to the anticipation, the film's musical score has been crafted by the acclaimed composer AR Rahman.

In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his collaboration with the Oscar-winning composer. Reflecting on their previous successful collaborations in films such as Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015), Ali highlighted the acclaim their partnership has received, particularly for their memorable soundtracks.

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have never encountered creative conflicts

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali shared insights into his collaboration with AR Rahman, stating, "There have never been creative conflicts between me and AR Rahman. I immediately go into surrender mode when working with him." He elaborated on this, explaining that this dynamic places added pressure on the composer. Ali recalled their initial discussion, where Rahman reminded him of his role as the director and the necessity to convey instructions. This realization prompted Ali to understand the importance of effectively communicating the emotions and themes of the movie to the cast and crew.

Ali went on to praise Rahman's intuitive understanding, noting that the composer often comprehends elements that are left unspoken. He marveled at Rahman's ability to capture precisely the emotions Ali envisioned for particular scenes through his compositions, even without explicit direction.

Imtiaz Ali explains why Mohit Chauhan was chosen as Ranbir Kapoor's voice in Rockstar

Ali also fondly reminisced about his enduring friendship with singer Mohit Chauhan, emphasizing their mutual admiration for each other's talents. He expressed warmth towards Mohit's wife, Prarthna Gehlot, highlighting the strong bond shared by their families.

Reflecting on his early directorial journey with Socha Na Tha, Ali revealed that he first encountered Mohit during a jamming session at a hotel. It was during this session that he heard Mohit's captivating rendition of a Pahari tune, marveling at the singer's smooth and silky voice. This encounter left a lasting impression on Ali, who recognized Mohit's ability to infuse any song with a mystical quality.

Ali recalled that Mohit's first song for him was Tum Se Hi from "Jab We Met" (2007), composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Since then, Mohit has been a consistent presence in Ali's movies, lending his voice to numerous memorable tracks.

During the making of Rockstar, Ali and AR Rahman aimed to have all the songs sung by the same vocalist to maintain consistency with the character of Jordan (played by Ranbir Kapoor). When considering singers, Rahman suggested Mohit Chauhan, recognizing his unparalleled talent. This endorsement from Rahman further solidified Ali's confidence in Mohit's ability, cementing their successful collaboration.