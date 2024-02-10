Indian Police Force actor Mayyank Taandon shares PIC showing Rohit Shetty's resilience as an action director

Rohit Shetty's action is often a hot topic of discussion on social media. It's a known fact that there are millions of fans of his massy action, a section of the audience often criticizes it for being over the top. But the fact is that there's a great deal of blood and sweat that goes behind shooting those action scenes. Shetty is a filmmaker who doesn't shy away from going out of his way to get the shot done, even if he ends up getting injured. Now, we have heard that about so many actors earlier, but how many times have you heard that about a director getting injured?

Rohit Shetty's assistant director & Indian Police Force actor, Mayyank Taandon praises him

Mayyank Taandon, who has worked as an assistant director for Rohit Shetty on films like Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again, and Cirkus, acted as a villain in the filmmaker's digital debut series Indian Police Force. Mayyank recently took to Instagram and wrote an appreciative post for Shetty.

Sharing a pic from the sets in which the filmmaker can be seen working despite being heavily injured, Taandon wrote a heartfelt note. "Few broken bones, more than 80 stitches, Multiple surgeries and procedures which included placing a metal frame and skin grafting, Less than 4 hours of sleep in the past 2 days. And, above all, only 2 days after the incident…

All that this man said was… ACTION… @itsrohitshetty my boss, doing what he does best. BEING UNSTOPPABLE." his caption read as saying.

Advertisement

Mayyank Taandon's work as a child actor

Interestingly, Mayyank worked as a child actor in the early 2000s in several films and TV serials like Ehsaas: A Feeling, Tashan, and Karishma Ka Karishma. Later, he joined Rohit Shetty's team and became an AD for him.

Rohit Shetty praised Mayyan Taandon

Rohit Shetty also praised Mayyank by sharing a video edit of his transformation from a child actor to a playing a villain in his web series. Along with the video, the Indian Police Force director wrote, "This is for the 90s kid... Introducing (grown up) @mayyanktaandon

Responding to the post, Mayyank wrote a long emotional note which read as saying, "This one is going to be a long post. The man that matters the most, My teacher, my boss, my inspiration. Thank you for not only preparing me for the onscreen life. But also for life, no matter how it comes! Thank you for choosing me to bring Zarar & Haider to life.

Advertisement

Thank you for trusting me, encouraging me and forging me into what I am today! Thank you for INTRODUCING me! I love you boss. Upwards and Onwards only! Ladies & Gentlemen, Mayyank Taandon, FROM THE SCHOOL OF ROHIT SHETTY!"

Ain't that beautiful?