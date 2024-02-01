WATCH: Amy Jackson celebrates birthday with fiancé Ed Westwick and son; dances, enjoys her heart out

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson ranged in her 32nd birthday on January 31. Several heartfelt birthday wishes poured in for her from left, right and center. The actress who is enjoying the happiest phase in her personal life after getting engaged to her long-time beau, Ed Westwick had the best celebrations with her little son and fiancé as she shared a glimpse of the same on her social media.

Inside birthday celebrations of Amy Jackson with her son and fiancé Ed Westwick

A while back, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of videos and pictures from her 31st birthday celebrations. One of the videos features the actress joyously dancing on her bed while her son also does the happy dance in front of the camera and by the end, the mother-son duo end up hugging each other and resting on bed. The video gives a glimpse of the well-decorated room with colorful helium balloons. “Just a quiet one (accompanied by zany face emoji)”

Another video is a goofy one as the actress visibly having a blast with her son and beau, Ed Westwick. “Cake-red heart emojis happiest,” she wrote in the caption, followed by a couple of pictures as she goes out to party with her friends.



In the pictures, having casual celebrations at home, the actress is seen wearing an oversized jacket paired with shorts while her little munchkin is seen sporting a red outfit with a Spider-Man print on the t-shirt.

In addition to this, one of the friends of Amy Jackson also shared a couple of stunning pictures from the birthday celebrations. The couple looks gorgeous as they twin in black. The actress looks gorgeous in a long black dress, while Ed looks dapper in a black tuxedo over a white satin shirt.

In another picture, the couple poses with a piece of scrumptious chocolate cake on their plates, with ‘Congratulations’ written besides it. “Engagement and birthday (Accompanied by eyes holding tears),” read the caption alongside the post.



Ed Westwick's birthday wish for Amy Jackson

It is worth-mentioning that the loving beau, Ed Westwick, also taking to his social media had shared a multi-picture post wishing his ‘kid’ on her birthday. Sharing a series of goofy, stunning and candid pictures with Amy, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson”



Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick get engaged

As a matter of fact, it was just a couple of days back, on January 29, Amy and Ed made a joint Instagram post to announce the big news of their engagement with their fans and followers. The couple documented a series of dreamy pictures while Ed went down on his knees to propose to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The romantic post was captioned, “Hell YES (accompanied by a wedding ring emoji)”

About Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

For the uninitiated, the rumors of a blossoming romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started in 2022. The couple shouted out loud from their rooftops in 2023 as they shared mushy pictures on their Instagram stories, confirming their relationship.

Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also has a son whom they welcomed in 2019. However, the couple called it quits later.

On the work front, Amy Jackson will be next seen in Crakk headlined by Vidyut Jammwal. Helmed by Commando 3 director Aditya Datt, the film also stars Nora Fatehi in an important role. The high-octane action film is scheduled to hit the theaters on 23rd February 2024.

