INSIDE Call Me Bae Screening: Ananya Panday dons custom t-shirt as she poses in style with Orry; Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan join

The web series Call Me Bae is all set to premiere tomorrow, September 6, 2024. A special screening of the show was held last night, which was graced by a number of Bollywood celebrities. Inside pictures of the lead actress Ananya Panday donning a custom t-shirt have now surfaced on the internet. She was seen posing with Orry, while Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan were also present.

Today, September 5, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of pictures from the recent Call Me Bae screening. In one picture, he was seen posing with Ananya Panday. She was wearing a white t-shirt that had her face printed on it and denim shorts. Orry said, “She’s bae, here to slay, CSYK, Seize the day.”

Orry also posted a picture in which he did his signature pose with the show’s director, Collin D’Cunha. Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, joined Orry for a happy photograph. Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor was present to support her and posed for a photo. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was also in attendance.

Ananya even took some quirky mirror selfies with one of her friends.

Ishita Moitra has created the series Call Me Bae, and Collin D’Cunha has directed it. The cast of the show includes Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The plot of the series revolves around Ananya’s character Bella, who is a rich girl and a fashionista. However, all her luxuries disappear one day, and she has to start her life afresh in the city of Mumbai. Bella, aka Bae, gets a job in the newsroom, where she comes across different people. It becomes a chance for her to find herself again.

Call Me Bae will arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, September 6.

