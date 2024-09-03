Call Me Bae song Churaaiyaan OUT: Ananya Panday grieves her breakup with Vihaan Samat; don’t miss Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reference

The release of the highly anticipated web series Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, is just three days away. After the release of the soothing first song, another track, Churaaiyaan, has been unveiled from the album. In the song, Ananya is seen grieving her breakup with Vihaan Samat, and the video also contains a beautiful reference to real-life couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s viral wedding pose.

Today, September 3, 2024, the music video of the second song of the upcoming series Call Me Bae was launched by the makers. Titled Churaaiyaan, it is the composition of Abhijeet Srivastava. The lyrics have been written by Shayra Apoorva and Mudit Chaturvedi. Suvarna Tiwari and Mudit Chaturvedi have lent their melodious voices to the song.

The video starts with an emotional Ananya Panday as her character Bella returns her wedding ring to Vihaan Samat’s Agastya. As she mourns their breakup, she remembers their love-filled moments, including their first meeting, romantic dance, proposal, as well as their fights. Her heart breaks when she sees that Agastya has moved on.

Watch the music video of Churaaiyaan here!

A stunning wedding sequence is also shown in the song in which Ananya and Vihaan’s characters do a pose while facing each other with folded hands. This will immediately remind you of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s 2023 wedding. The couple made the same gesture in one of their pictures that was used for the official announcement on Instagram.

Advertisement

Check out Sid and Kiara’s wedding post here!

Fans were all heart for the beautiful melody Churaaiyaan. One person said, “It's a very lovely song, I felt good to hear it, it's a very good song,” while another praised, “Nice song of call me bae ananya is looking cute.” A user lauded the vocalist, saying, “Fantastic, superb Mudit bhai. Many congratulations.”

Many netizens described the song using words like “awesome” and “beautiful,” while others left red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Coming to the rest of the album of the show, the music video of Vekh Sohneyaa has been released previously. It is a romantic number showcasing the budding romance between Ananya Panday’s character Bella and Gurfateh Pirzada’s character Neel in the newsroom.

Meanwhile, the audio versions of the other songs are also available to enjoy. The track list has titles like Warey, Baatein, Khwaish Poori, Yaara Tere Bin, Kyaa Karun, Khwaish Adhoori, Yaara Tere Bin (Reprise), and Mumbai Hustle.

Advertisement

The 2-minute, 34-second trailer of the series gives a glimpse into the plot of the comedy drama. Bella is a rich girl who has everything that she wants in her life. But one day, all her luxuries disappear and she has to start afresh and hustle in Mumbai.

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The show is slated to arrive on the platform Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

The cast of Call Me Bae includes Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur. It is even more special for Ananya as it marks her web series debut.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao is ‘proud’ of his ‘love’ Patralekhaa for her ‘magical’ performance in Netflix series