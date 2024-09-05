Deva: Shahid Kapoor wraps up 'monster of film' Dhan Te Nan style; fans unanimously can't wait for it to release

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to entertain the audience with his movie Deva. He recently wrapped the film and celebrated it by doing his famous Dhan Te Nan step from Kaminey. Fans were in awe of his energy and unanimously expressed their anticipation for Deva, which Shahid described as a ‘monster of a film.’

Today, September 5, 2024, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video from the wrap day of Deva. In the video, Shahid was seen dressed in his cop avatar and surrounded by a large number of people from the crew. They all started singing the lyrics to the song Dhan Te Nan from the actor’s 2009 film Kaminey, in which he portrayed Guddu. Touched by the gesture, Shahid thanked them and sent flying kisses to the crowd.

He also joined the singing on the mic and then did the iconic hookstep with Bosco Martis, who was also present on the stage. Shahid's energy was infectious, and he let out a huge roar at the end.

In the caption, Shahid expressed how special it was to wrap the film in this style. He said, “When DEVA did the dhante naan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling.”

Have a look at Shahid's post here!

Talking about what’s in store for the audience with Deva, Shahid stated, “This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit ITS A FILM WRAP ON THIS MONSTER OF A FILM THAT TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME. I can’t wait to share it with you all on 14th FEBRUARY.”

Fans gushed over Shahid Kapoor in the comments section and also expressed their excitement for Deva. One person said, “My man.. the vibe and dhan ta nan,” while another wrote, “What an energy man!!! BRAVO.”

A user mentioned, “Can't wait for the release,” and another stated, “Feb ka wait nahi ho raha yaar.” A comment read, “Can't wait to see you on Big screen DEVA.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

