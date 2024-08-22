Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday tries to ‘perfect the chick-flick scream’ for her series; BFF Shanaya Kapoor has epic reaction

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her debut web series Call Me Bae. The trailer of the show was unveiled recently. Now, Ananya has offered a glimpse of herself trying to ‘perfect the chick-flick scream’ for the series. Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor had an epic reaction to the video, which will leave you in splits.

Today, August 22, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of Call Me Bae. In the behind-the-scenes footage, the actress is seen practicing her high-pitched scream for a scene in the show. That scene was also used in the recently released 2-minute, 34-second trailer.

In the caption, Ananya expressed, “Trying to perfect the ‘chick-flick scream’ for #CallMeBae but honestly I’m screaming with joy at all the love we’ve gotten on the trailer - grateful beyonddddd (link in bio for those who haven’t watched it yet!) #CallMeBaeOnPrime.”

Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor hilariously compared her screaming to a sound made by her pet dog Riot. She said, “this is when riot pooops on the carpet.” Karisma Kapoor called Ananya “Cutie.”

Fans gushed over Ananya’s antics and showered their love in the comments. One person said, “Ananya after watching the amount of love she gets from her followers,” while another praised the trailer, saying, “I loved the trailer and you were absolutely beautiful.”

A user called her “Dramatic yet cute,” and another comment read, “Anny I can't wait to see you in this. You are going to slay and shine for sure.” Many others conveyed their admiration with red heart emojis.

Alongside Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae stars a stellar ensemble cast, including, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair have written the show. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Call Me Bae is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

