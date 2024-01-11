Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for perfect family PIC with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Junaid-Azad

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who initially formalized their union through a registered marriage, have now celebrated their vows in a picturesque ceremony in Udaipur. Following three days of joyous festivities, their wedding took place yesterday evening amidst the presence of close family and friends.

Numerous intimate moments from the celebration have surfaced, offering glimpses of the joyous occasion. Additionally, their official pictures have been shared, including a stunning family portrait featuring the bride and groom posing alongside Ira's family, which includes Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Kiran Rao, and Azad Rao Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose with family during white wedding

The photographer responsible for capturing the enchanting moments of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities has shared additional snapshots from their vow ceremony on Instagram. The first photo unveiled is a family portrait, featuring Ira and Nupur at the center, surrounded by members of Ira's family.

In the captivating photograph, Ira's father, Aamir Khan, exuded sophistication in a dapper black suit, standing to Ira's right. Kiran Rao, donned in an elegant black dress, and Azad Rao Khan, matching in a black tuxedo, joined them. Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, chose a white saree for the occasion, standing with the groom alongside Junaid Khan. The radiant smiles on all of their faces reflected the sheer happiness of the moment, as they posed beneath the stunning floral decor that adorned the venue.

Another captivating image captured the poignant moment when Ira's parents, Aamir and Reena, walked her down the aisle. One click portrayed Kiran Rao posing with Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, while another showcased Aamir delicately placing a brooch on a guest's coat.

The caption accompanying the post eloquently encapsulated the essence of Ira and Nupur's wedding, stating, “A delightful sense of relaxed elegance flowed through the entire three days of celebrations for @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye ‘s wedding here in Udaipur. I don’t think I’ve ever seen both so many jaw dropping outfits and heartwarming hugs all come together in one place! Our time at the @tajaravali had come to an end, but the photos will continue for a while, as this exuberant event was truly a photographer’s dream!”

