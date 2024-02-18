Ira Khan drops unseen PICS from wedding with Nupur Shikhare; check Aamir Khan’s precious moment with his mom

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan officially got married to celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. It was followed by several wedding functions that culminated in a grand star-studded reception in Mumbai. A while ago, she shared several unseen visuals of their fun destination wedding in Udaipur.

Among the many people who attended the destination wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was the bride’s grandmother and mom of actor Aamir Khan. Recently, Ira shared the official photos from her fun mehendi, sangeet, and wedding ceremony that took place in Rajasthan. Among the multiple images, there was one special one that got everyone’s attention. It was the photo of the Dangal actor carefully taking his mother to the location in a wheelchair.

Take a look:

In other images, we see the couple having a gala time with their friends and close ones. First up is the bride, decked in her white dress making goofy faces as her bestie Zayn Khan gives her speech before officiating their Christian wedding. In the second photo, we see her kissing her mother Reena Dutta. The third picture shows Ira and Nupur having a cute private moment together during their mehendi ceremony. It was followed by the groom flaunting his abs and his intricate henna design.

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao also had a blast at the wedding and shared some cherished moments with her stepdaughter. The couple also indulged in some fitness activities, got clicked with their friends, and even had their loved ones solve a crossword puzzle.

Take a look at the images:

A while ago, she also dropped a photo album from the wedding to wish her bestie Nihal on his birthday.

In her lengthy note to him, Ira wrote, "Please notice how Nihal has taken a picture with EVERYONE but me. In 8 - he could be least bothered about me falling. And in 10 - he’s realised picture 9 was going to surface at some point. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! It’s that time of the year again. You’re my most emotional non-emotional friend in the best way possible. Through everything that’s changed and keeps changing… I’m so grateful and glad that we’re still the same. I’m going to keep that video of you solving the puzzle forever. Your feelings and reactions at my happiness this whole wedding process left me gleaming. I knew you liked me and all but still… I love you too!!! LOTS."

Her post further read, "I want another bachelorette with you invited (and @grungehead47 and Junaid or/and @kstj_7 ) *after a few months of break from partying*. Hope you’re home safe from bar-hoping with your phone and wallet still with you. Come home soon."

Take a look:

