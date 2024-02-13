PICS: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s early celebration for first Valentine’s Day post wedding is all about food

In a splendid beginning to the year 2024, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, embarked on a new chapter of her life as she exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare. Following their official union on January 3, the couple participated in a grand celebration in Udaipur. Now, as they approach their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, Ira and Nupur indulged in delightful festivities centered around delectable treats.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrate early for Valentine’s Day with delicious-looking food

On Tuesday, February 13th, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram Stories to offer a sneak peek into their early Valentine's Day celebration for 2024. Ira Khan shared a charming snapshot of her husband, holding a plate adorned with what seemed to be scrumptious strawberry puffs. Accompanying the image was a love letter sticker, as Ira affectionately captioned it, "Early Valentine’s."

Similarly, Nupur captured a moment of Ira, her hand placed over her mouth and a quirky expression on her face, as she posed alongside the dessert plate. Nupur's caption read, "My Early Valentine’s @khan.ira," adorned with an "I love you" sticker, encapsulating the sweetness of their heartfelt celebration.

Recently, Ira Khan offered glimpses of her honeymoon in Indonesia alongside Nupur Shikhare. Their journey unfolded amidst picturesque locales, encompassing moments of exercise, culinary delights, and boundless affection. Ira's caption beautifully summarized their experience: “‘How was your honeymoon?’ I love you @nupur_popeye One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn’t matter. As long as it’s with you.”

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Following their official registration, Ira and Nupur started on a joyous journey to Udaipur, where they immersed themselves in a tapestry of traditional festivities. From a vibrant mehendi brunch to an enchanting sangeet night, culminating in a resplendent white wedding ceremony, every moment was filled with love and happiness.

Subsequently, a grand reception unfolded in Mumbai, drawing the glitterati of the entertainment industry. Renowned figures including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Jaya Bachchan, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and numerous others graced the occasion.

