Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Raj Thackeray, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Rekha and more arrive

Embarking on a joyous chapter, Ira Khan, the daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently celebrated the beginning of her marital journey with Nupur Shikhare. Their opulent wedding festivities in Udaipur spanned five days, from January 6 to January 10, creating a mesmerizing display of opulence and love. The union was formally sealed through a Mumbai registration ceremony on January 3, setting the stage for the grand celebration.

In continuation of the celebratory spirit, today's grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai is graced by the who's who of Bollywood, sports, politics, and business world adorned in their finest and most stylish attire.

Bollywood celebs grace Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Jaya Bachchan made a grand entrance alongside Shweta Bachchan, both exuding elegance and style. The veteran actress dazzled in a multicoloured suit set, predominantly adorned with shades of purple, creating a truly captivating look. Shweta, on the other hand, opted for a chic poncho-styled ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Alongside them, Sonali Bendre, dressed in an exquisite off-white attire, joined the mother-daughter duo. The trio graciously posed for the paparazzi, radiating beautiful smiles and encapsulating the festive essence of the celebration.

The Deol family, including Dharmendra Deol, Hema Malini, and Esha Deol, added a touch of elegance to the lavish occasion. Dharmendra exuded timeless charm in a sharp black coat and pant ensemble, while Hema Malini looked absolutely stunning in a captivating pastel saree. Esha Deol added to the allure, donning a beautiful green saree that accentuated her beauty and grace.

Advertisement

Rekha and Saira Banu attended the event, exuding absolute elegance in their finest outfits. Hema Malini also joined them for paparazzi pictures. This trio of timeless beauties stole the spotlight with their enchanting presence, infusing the event with an enduring sense of grace and style.

Politician Raj Thackeray made a distinguished appearance at the event alongside his wife, Sharmila Thackeray. Raj opted for a traditional kurta-pajama set, while Sharmila looked enchanting in a beautiful red saree embellished with golden work. The couple posed gracefully for the cameras, radiating elegance and charm.

Farhan Akhtar graced the occasion in a suave ensemble, donning a white shirt paired with a black blazer, and trousers. His wife, Shibani Akhtar, elegantly twinned with him in a striking black and golden palazzo suit set.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya elevated the reception with their presence. Their charismatic charm and timeless elegance were on display, showcasing impeccable styles that made their appearances truly remarkable. Let's delve into the refined and suave looks these icons sported at the event: