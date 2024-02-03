Ira Khan relishes hearty breakfast, Nupur Shikhare aces headstands at their honeymoon in Indonesia; PICS

Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare was a fun-filled event. After hosting friends and family to multiple galas and at various locations, the celebration culminated into a star-studded event. Currently, the newlywed couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Indonesia. Minutes ago, Khan dropped some unseen pictures of the fun they were having. Read on!

Ira Khan drops pictures with husband Nupur Shikhare from their honeymoon

Taking a breather from her wedding photos, Ira Khan gave us a peek into her honeymoon with her husband, Nupur Shikhare. The photo album opens with the couple enjoying a hearty breakfast in their swimwear by the pool. This was followed by the fitness coach rocking a perfect headstand by the pristine beach. In their next sun-kissed photo, the tanning on their bodies shows how much fun they're having. Again, Nupur flaunts his acrobatic skills and abs in multiple images and separate locations, making many jealous.

Sharing the images, Ira penned, "How was your honeymoon?" I love you @nupur_popeye. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3 am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn't matter. As long as it's with you."

Check out her post:

Exactly a month ago, on January 3, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan registered her wedding to the love of her life, celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. After hosting the Ambanis at the after-party, the couple and their near and dear ones flew to Udaipur for a more traditional ceremony. Several glimpses from their wedding in Rajasthan surfaced online, giving us a peek into the Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi, Pajama Party, and the Christian wedding that took place in a luxury hotel in the city.

Upon their return to Mumbai, Aamir Khan hosted a grand soiree in honor of the bride and the groom and invited all the B-town biggies to the event. Right from Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Saira Banu, Sonali Bendre to Farhan Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Darsheel Safary and Shikhar Dhawan, every celebrity was spotted at the red carpet to the wedding reception.

