Is Ananya Panday’s CTRL inspired by Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and Joaquin Phoenix’s Her? Vikramaditya Motwane answers

Ananya Panday is all set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming Netflix film CTRL. Ever since the trailer of the cyber-thriller was released, a certain section of the audience wondered if it has taken any cues from Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. The director has now addressed the same while speaking to News18 Showsha and said that he saw this assumption coming.

“The moment we wrote the film, we knew that they’re going to ask us about Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. But we’re fine with it [the comparisons]. There’s also a little bit of Her in it,” Vikramaditya Motwane shared. For those who don’t know, Her (2013) was a romantic science fiction movie headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson.

Vikramaditya further acknowledged that Michel Gondry’s directorial is surely an inspiration but both the movies are different in their substance. “I’ve been generally influenced by that film. It’s a wonderful film. There’s something about the writing of that film, which is fantastic. The direction and the acting are incredible. It’s, undoubtedly, a masterpiece of our modern times. But CTRL isn’t that,” Motwane shared.

CTRL explores the question that in a new-age world where data is the ultimate power, how much of ourselves should we share online, and in case we lose control of that information, what could be the consequences? Vikramaditya detailed the same and said that his movie attempts to show the dark side of social media and also how dopamine hits likes and favorites give people.

The 47-year-old labels CTRL’s plot as a doomsday scenario which is unbelievable considering the extent people can go for social media. Motwane further opined, “I have a feeling that after 15-20 years, we’re going to start looking at social media as they look at smoking. There’s a lot that’s okay with it but it also does a lot of harm to teenagers, younger minds, and even adults.”

Watch CTRL on Netflix from October 4 onwards. It also stars Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

