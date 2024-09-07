Ananya Panday calls working with Vikramaditya Motwane in CTRL a 'dream'; ‘I actually did not believe…’

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the release of her show, Call Me Bae. After this, she will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. Recently, the actress called it a ‘dream’ working with the director and shared how she couldn’t believe when the director had approached her for the film.

During a recent conversation with PTI, Ananya Panday talking about her experience working with Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL shared, “Udaan is my and my mother’s favorite film to watch together, so it was a dream for me... I actually did not believe for the longest time that he was actually asking me to be a part of the film. I was like, ‘You are just going to be there, you are not actually directing the film?’ He said, ‘I’m directing it’.”

In addition to this, the actress called it a “different experience" for everyone considering the subject of the film. She teased the fans by revealing that they would get to know more about it once the promotional assets started rolling out. The actress heaped praise on the filmmaker for being wonderful and “one of those directors who are in the moment".

The 25-year-old admitted to realizing to learned so much from the filmmaker after spending time away from him. "He is outst-year-anding," she added.

CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. It was earlier this year in August; the makers of the show dropped the announcement video. It introduced audiences to Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. However, what happens after they break up is there to watch out for.

The project aims to question that in a world where data is power, how much should one put out on public platforms, and what if one loses control in the process?

The film is backed by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the production banner of Saffron and Andolan Films. Written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane, the dialogues of the film are written by Sumukhi Suresh. It is poised to premiere on October 4 on Netflix.

