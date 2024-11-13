Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are having a good time in UNSEEN PICS from Oscar campaigning event of Laapataa Ladies hosted by Chef Vikas Khanna

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are leaving no stone unturned for the Oscar campaign of their film, Laapataa Ladies. Recently, globally renowned chef Vikas Khanna turned host for them and the Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) team. He hosted a special gathering at his New York restaurant, Bungalow, where he warmly welcomed the team and extended his wishes for their victory.

Vikas Khanna is known for promoting Indian culture and art in the West. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted pictures with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and other team members of the film from the event. In a few pictures, he posed with the film's team, and in others, he was seen talking to the Dangal actor with sheer admiration in his eyes.

Further, in the post's caption, he highlighted how the film emotionally moved him as he cheered the team for their win. Also, he praised Kiran Rao's direction, calling her 'a true artist' and admired Khan's kindness.

He penned, "Jab dil se Dua atti hai, 'Jeet lo Duniya.' This is exactly what I felt yesterday when we were hosting the Oscar Campaigning event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow. Kiran you are a true artist to create such an iconic film. Aamir, Sir, you are the KINDEST. The way you engaged & loved & respected Mysha was everything to me."

He also appreciated other team members and wrote, "Jyoti, your genuineness & energy to support South Asian Arts is inspiring. Your journey defines an Indian value system of 'always there for you like a family.' Prabal, you are an inspiration to millions. You lift so many of us as you rise. Shine forever."

The post immediately grabbed the attention of fans, who were delighted to see Vikas Khanna and Aamir Khan in one frame. One fan commented on the post, writing, "Love it, two of my favorite artists together." Another user wrote, "Beautiful, such a lovely moment."

For the uninitiated, Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The film was produced by Kiran, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It's India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, and the campaign is significant in the film's journey towards the Academy Award.

