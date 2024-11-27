Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer claims actress was not aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal activities; says can't be prosecuted for money laundering

Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has been linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for quite a long time now. The Housefull 5 actress has always denied her connections with all the illicit matters involving Sukesh’s name. Meanwhile, the actress’s lawyer argued that only the actress was unaware of Sukesh's illicit matters, and she should not be prosecuted in the Money laundering case.

As per news agency ANI, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer on Tuesday argued before the Delhi High Court stating that a person who derives monetary advantage out of a listed offense can be prosecuted for Money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, the actress was not part of any criminal activity for economic advantage; therefore, she can't be indicted for money laundering.

In response to this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will make its submissions in the plea moved by Jacqueline against the charge sheet filed against her in the money laundering case. The news agency reported that Justice Anish Dayal registered the matter for hearing submissions by the Special Counsel for ED. The next date for the hearing is scheduled for December 3.

The senior advocate has further highlighted that the actress did not know the gifts she was getting from Sukesh Chandrashekhar were out of extorted money. The actress’ counsel also referred to the judgment in the case of Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary and stated that the attached property during the investigation need not necessarily be part of the proceeds of the crime.

Notably, Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, along with Advocate Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, appeared for Jacqueline Fernandez and Advocate Zoheb Hossain appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

It was further submitted that two cases can't be impeached on the same facts. An offense of Extortion from Aditi Singh is being prosecuted under MCOCA. The petitioner is a witness in that case. She can't be accused of money laundering as she is not part of the crime syndicate and didn't derive economic advantage out of that.

A few days back, Jacqueline had challenged the charge sheet filed against her in the ₹200 crore money laundering case, claiming that she was 'unaware of the illicit origin of gifts' she received.

