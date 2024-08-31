Jacqueline Fernandez admits learning to distinguish between ‘right and wrong people’ amidst Sukesh Chandrashekhar fiasco; ‘I never fear anything’

Jacqueline Fernandez is among the popular names in Bollywood. She has often been a part of the headlines following her alleged link with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Amidst all that, the actress recently shared that she has faith in God and meditates a lot. Thus, she fears nothing happening around her.

During a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, Jacqueline Fernandez was asked about her way of handling the attention that comes with reasons unrelated to her work. In her response, the Murder 2 actress mentioned, "positives and negatives are always going to be there." She admitted that giving up on her constant desire of need to be loved and realizing that this is the last illusion one can have has kept her free, humble, and calm.

In addition to this, the actress was further asked about keeping her grace intact amidst everything going on in her life. The actress shared that she always had a deep faith in God. "It's an extremely strong force in my life. And because of that, I never really fear anything. I meditate often. Now I’m able to distinguish between right and wrong people, and I keep my family and good people close", she further added.

The Race 3 actor stated that she holds her ability to be empathetic as her superpower and not her weakness. She expressed her belief in being respectful towards people, animals, and nature on a concluding note.

It is worth noting that last month, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was earlier questioned several times by the ED officials in the case for her links with the conman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has an exciting line-up of projects that include Fateh directed and headlined by Sonu Sood. The teaser of the film was released in March earlier this year.

Furthermore, she also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle. The third part in the film Welcome frnachise stars Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, among others. The film is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

