Jacqueline Fernandez’s lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar plans to invest $135 million in Hollywood for his 'lady love'; credits ‘big bro’ Donald Trump for idea

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, gearing up for her role in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, often finds herself in the spotlight beyond her film career. She was allegedly dating conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Now, he shared plans to invest a whopping $135 million in Hollywood projects for his 'lady love' Jacqueline. He even credited the idea to a tip he picked up from his 'big bro', Donald Trump.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sukesh Chandrashekhar extended his congratulations to Republican President-elect Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris in the recent US election.

In a handwritten note, he reminisced about their last meeting nearly a decade ago, recalling Trump’s advice on viewing the world. He expressed his gratitude for Trump’s enduring encouragement and support, noting how those words still resonate with him today.

He wrote, “Those words ring loud in my ears once again today, love you Bro for always motivating me and not judging me during our meets.”

In his letter, Sukesh also announced plans for his company, LS Holdings and LS Gaming LLC, to invest $500 million (₹4200 crore) in the US over the coming two years. Notably, he referenced his alleged relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, mentioning advice he claimed to have received from Trump about honoring and cherishing one’s partner.

Sukesh shared that LS Holdings is acquiring a $135 million stake in a prominent Los Angeles studio, dedicated to producing films and shows. He added, "I have finalized this buy, for my lady love Jacqueline just like the advice you gave me, to 'make your women feel special'."

The Housefull 5 actress had appealed to a Delhi court for protection from alleged harassment by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and petitioned the Delhi High Court to dismiss the case against her. She argued she was unknowingly entangled in Sukesh’s elaborate scheme.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have accused Sukesh of defrauding Aditi Singh, wife of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, of Rs 200 crore, claiming he made deceptive promises about securing bail for Singh’s jailed husband.

Jacqueline has been linked to the investigation, and suspicions have been raised of her involvement in laundering the funds obtained through Sukesh’s alleged scam.

