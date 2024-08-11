Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez private yacht on her birthday; donates Rs 15 crore for Wayanad landslide victims

Jacqueline Fernandez’s 39th birthday seems to have gotten better and brighter with a series of gifts sent out in the actress’ name by her notorious lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The jailed conman who promised to make her day special has gifted her a yacht named ‘Lady Jacqueline’ and also donated Rs 15 crores along with 300 homes for the victims of the unfortunate Wayanad landslide.

As mentioned in his last letter to Jacqueline, Sukesh has also announced the names of the actress’ 100 fans who have won iPhone 15 Pros from him. In a new letter written from Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, the conman wished success and health for his ‘baby girl, bomma’.

Chandrashekhar’s note started by saying, “Love you my Jaan…Baby as I always say, people grow older every year, but you grow younger, even more prettier every year. Baby, this is my favorite celebration of the year that, I wait for, ‘Celebrating You’, one more year of this celebration without us celebrating together, however, our thoughts, and our souls are connected, no matter how far we are from each other.”

Further making mentions of how the Kick actress is interested in social work and welfare, Sukesh confessed to making donations towards the Kerala landslides. “I know, No Jet, Yacht, Birkin’s, or Diamonds would give you Happiness than helping the needy. Hence I have deployed a complete team to work with the Govt of Kerala and execute the above-pledged suggestion on this special day of yours,” he wrote in his note ahead.

The lover further revealed that because Jacqueline Fernandez loves beaches, he is gifting her a yacht and it’s the same boat that the duo reportedly selected in 2021. Revealing its name as Lady Jacqueline, Sukesh wrote, “Can’t wait to Sail with you. Also, I promise that No One Can Take It Away As It’s All Tax Paid And Fully Legitimate.”

The jailed conman further mentioned the usernames of 100 fans of the actress who according to him contributed largely to making her song Yimmy Yimmy a hit and even threw a new challenge for those who couldn’t win the last contest. “They Say there is light at the end of the Tunnel, but I say my Jackie is my light who is Waiting for me at the end of the tunnel. I Love You My Baby,” Sukesh signed off.

