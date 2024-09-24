Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar poses in full swag with Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Dino Morea in new BTS PIC, fans expect ‘Five time more fun’

The Housefull film franchise is gearing up for its fifth installment, Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and featuring a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar. The actor recently shared a photo with the ensemble cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dino Morea. The picture quickly grabbed fans' attention, with one commenting, "Five times more fun."

Several behind-the-scenes photos from Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5 have been generating excitement among fans. Today (September 24), Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a BTS pic, where he exudes swag in blue denim pants, a white T-shirt, and a blue checked shirt, paired with shades.

Posing alongside him is Jacqueline Fernandez, who rocks an all-black ensemble with a simple T-shirt, short skirt, leather jacket, and stockings, giving off boss-lady vibes with her black shades. Also joining the frame are Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dino Morea.

Akshay Kumar shared the picture with the caption, "Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!" Jacqueline Fernandez quickly responded in the comments with heart emojis, while fans flooded the post with excitement. One fan wrote, "Five times more fun, just can't wait for #Housefull5," while another commented, "Fun Ride On." Other fans chimed in with messages like "Best of luck and best wishes, sir," and "The house is already Housefull."

Recently, a few photos from the sets of Housefull 5 have emerged online, showcasing Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever, and Ranjeet. These images, shared by a fan page, capture Akshay and Riteish warmly posing with a fan in Gijón, Asturias. Another shot features Akshay, Johny, and Ranjeet beaming as they pose together for the camera.

The fifth chapter of the Housefull series was revealed last year. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features an impressive lineup of actors including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, an exclusive report from Pinkvilla has revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be one of the leading ladies in the film, alongside Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma, who will also have prominent roles.

