Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar offers to buy major stakes in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: ‘For me, movies are not just a business...'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar became a popular figure ever since he expressed his heartfelt love for actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though he is currently in prison for his alleged involvement in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, he keeps sending letters, sometimes addressed to his lady love, from the prison. In his recent letter, the conman penned about his intention to buy major stakes in Kara Johar’s Dharma Production.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a ‘letter of intent’ from Delhi's Tihar jail where he is currently lodged. In his three-page letter sent through a legal firm named Anantam Legal, he intended to buy around 50-70 percent stake in his Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. Addressed to Karan, the letter, shared by Sukesh's PR team with the publication, read, “This is a letter of intent regarding acquiring a major portion of stake in your company, Dharma Productions.”

The letter also read that he was informed by his financial advisor that Dharma Productions was seeking investment. Since no deals came to fruition, he extended this deal. Sukesh also expressed in the letter, “For me, movies are not just a business, but a passion and an emotion, as I am personally a movie buff.” He also stated that since this letter is ‘coming from the walls of Asia’s largest prison’, it might seem unusual, but according to him, “the best and wonderful things happen from extraordinary situations, places, and persons” he addressed the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director.

Further on, the long letter also mentioned that Sukesh and his family are big fans of Dharma productions because of the wonderful human KJo is and “most importantly Love of My Life Jacqueline (Fernandez) has huge Respect towards you.” Therefore, it would be a privilege and honor for them to acquire stakes/infuse funds in his company and “become a part of your family.” In the open offer, it was also mentioned that there would be no negotiations and they would do an all-cash deal within 48 hours.

Earlier, reports also suggested that the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, is gearing up to own a 50% stake in Karan Johar's company for Rs 1000 crore.

