Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case gets listed for final arguments; Delhi HC to announce verdict on THIS date

Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case is ready to be heard once again. She has been embroiled in this high-profile case ever since a chargesheet filed in 2022 named her. The actress has been on a constant spree of getting her leg outside the legal pool involving her alleged lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar and it seems there’s some light on the other side.

Delhi High Court has now listed the actress’ plea for a final argument. ANI reports, “She has sought quashing of the money laundering case chargesheet against her. The High Court has asked the parties to file important short arguments. The matter has been listed for September 18.” Check out the tweet here:-

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez for close to six rounds of questioning over the last 2-3 years. The 39-year-old Sri Lankan-origin actress has been questioned by the federal agency pertaining to the alleged cheating of some high-profile people like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, close to an amount of Rs 200 crore.

The allegations against Chandrashekhar slapped by ED noted that the conman used the "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez. Their charge sheet filed in 2022 underlined the actress was "enjoying valuables, jewelry, and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents."

The officials have noted that during every round of questioning, Jacqueline has called herself innocent and stressed that she had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities. She has also pleaded time and again to remove her name from the chargesheet and free her of all legalities.

“She continues to hold back the truth even till date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using, and is in possession of the proceeds of crime," the probe agency noted last time when Jacqueline pleaded.

