Janhvi Kapoor and BF Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple on mom Sridevi’s birth anniversary: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor has continued her yearly ritual of paying a visit to the iconic Tirupati Balaji temple on her mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary. The temple holds a special place in the hearts of the Kapoor family as the late actress used to frequently visit there. After her sudden demise, Janhvi decided to make sure the tradition continued and in the last few years, she has been joined by boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

For the unversed, this is Janhvi’s fourth visit to Tirupati this year. Earlier today (August 13), the couple was seen visiting the temple premises dressed in traditional attires. While Kapoor wore a teal and sun yellow brocade silk saree paired with temple gold jewelry, Shikhar donned a white veshti with golden borders. In a video shared by ANI, the duo were seen leaving after offering prayers. Watch here:-

2024 marks the 61st birth anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her visit. She shared three pictures - one of the stairs that the actress climbs every year barefoot, another one was a throwback picture of Sridevi and Janhvi, and a third from today where the actress’ beautiful outfit is visible in detail. The Roohi actress captioned her carousel, “Happy birthday Mumma (red heart emoji) I love you.”

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor also posted a picture of her and wrote, “Happy birthday my Jaan.” The actress’ youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor simply posted a picture of herself with her mom and Janhvi in her Instagram story.

Earlier this year in an interview with Curly Tales, the Mr & Mrs Maahi actress shared how lately she has become quite spiritually inclined. Janhvi confessed, “In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically. Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ulajh and is currently gearing up for the release of her Telugu debut Devara: Part 1.

