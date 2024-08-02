THROWBACK: When Arjun Kapoor admitted he’s ultimate boss until sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula gang up on him

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the kids of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. He however has two more sisters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with Boney’s second marriage with actress Sridevi. Interestingly, all the siblings gell well and speak highly of each other. In one such conversation with Janhvi and Arjun, the duo was asked who is more bossy and their answer was every sibling ever.

When asked the same in a conversation with Filmibeat, Janhvi Kapoor was quick to say, ‘Arjun Bhaiya, for sure’. When Arjun pointed back at her, the actress said ‘Who have I bossed in my life? I can’t even boss (she named two people who might be her crew members).” The Ishqzaade actor then agreed and said, “I’m the boss… Within the three sisters, I’m the boss till they gang up on me.” To this, Janhvi sweetly agreed.

This was during a rapid-fire round shot candidly inside a vanity van. Arjun kept it casual in a comfy black t-shirt and matching trousers, Janhvi donned a white crop top with blue denim shorts. In the same chat, the duo were also asked about the weirdest habit of each other. Arjun Kapoor being every sibling ever picked out the worst secret of Janhvi with humour.

“She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing," the 2 States actor said. Janhvi broke into laughter hearing this and added, "Aapke ghar mein bathroom hai? Main aa rahi hoon shower lene."

On the work front, earlier this year Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Mr & Mrs Maahi with Rajkummar Rao which had a lukewarm reception. Her most recent one is Ulajh which arrived in the theatres today (August 2). The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles.

She’ll be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is gearing up for the release of his Rohit Shetty actioner Singham Again later this year. He also reportedly has Meri Patni Ka Remake in his kitty.

