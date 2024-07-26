EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor amusingly shares hashtag for her and beau Shikhar Pahariya; says she learned to be ‘down to earth’ from parents

Janhvi Kapoor is Bollywood’s ‘IT’ girl, and we are in for all she has to say and do because why not? The actress has pulled up the fashion and film game like no one among her contemporaries and has all that it takes to be the goddess she is in all senses. Ms Kapoor loves her family, has a lover, gets adored by fans, and enjoys free PR from trollers - all by sitting on the throne of Bollywood’s next big thing.

Recently, while appearing on Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor spoke to us about several things, among which we have curated her thoughts on films, parents, and beau in this story. Read on.

Janhvi Kapoor on what her parents taught us

An adorable guest during Pinkvilla’s Masterclass asked Kapoor how she is so down-to-earth, and she said, “Mumma and Pappa told me always be down to earth, and I said okay.” Janhvi is a proud daughter of India’s first female superstar, Sridevi, and producer Boney Kapoor. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor, who’s also in the cinema.

In our conversation ahead, the Mili star was further asked about her plans of getting official with beau Shikhar Pahariya to which she was quick to say, “I am very happy in my life right now. Neither I nor him has any time for multiplication right now.”

When our guest suggested the couple’s hashtag to be ‘Jassie,’ Kapoor said, “Oh no, I don’t like this,” and added right after ‘Janhvar’ (Janhvi + Shikhar).

Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s entire conversation with Pinkvilla here:-

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the life mantra she has learned from her BFF Orry

Kapoor is one of the first friends of showbiz’s omnipresent phenomenon, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and was asked if he usually leaves her tricked.

Janhvi, in her response, said, “Wo sabko ghumaata hai, but I have understood him fully now and the motto of his life is what I have also started following now. ‘It’s not that deep’. Koi bhi chiz itna serious nahi hai, so if you see all his conversations keeping that in mind, then you’ll understand that he is never serious and is just having fun, and in fact, all of us should live a similar life. We shouldn’t take our lives seriously.”

When Janhvi was further asked about the movies she likes, the 27-year-old said she is the biggest lover of retro cinema. Among her favorites are films like Mr. India, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Hollywood’s iconic Titanic.

Asked what genre she enjoys the most, the Dhadak debutant told Pinkvilla, “I’m having so much fun doing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun. I am a big Varun Dhawan fan. I love doing romantic comedies because I’m having so much fun doing one right now.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

The Roohi actress is currently gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Ulajh. Also featuring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles, this Sudhanshu Saria directorial will hit the theatres on August 2nd this year. Janhvi then has Devara: Part 1 and SSKTK in her kitty.