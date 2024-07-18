Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh co-star Rajesh Tailang opens up on working with actress; says 'can see glimpse of Sridevi in her'

Ulajh is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and the trailer of the film has been receiving rave reviews since its release.

Ahead of the release of the film, Janhvi's co-star Rajesh Tailang praised the actress and added that he could see glimpses of Sridevi in her while sharing his working experience.

'Janhvi Kapoor is hardworking and a natural,' says Rajesh Tailang

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ulajh actor RajeshTailang shared how Janhvi Kapoor resembles her late mother, Sridevi, and also called her a hardworking actress with a grounded nature.

"She is hardworking and a natural. She is a supportive and grounded actor, which helps you as a co-star. We were all fans of her mother. You can see a glimpse of Sridevi in her," Rajesh added.

Sharing his working experience, Rajesh also praised his other Ulajh co-stars and said that they were all so sincere and did an excellent job.

He added, "I don't think I was as good an actor at their age. Roshan and Gulshan are thoughtful actors who put a lot of thought and hard work into their scenes."

Ulajh trailer

The trailer of the film was released on July 16. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the story.

In the trailer, we can see people around her are in confusion about whether she deserves her position or got it through nepotism. She becomes involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important appointment at the London embassy and is branded a traitor.

In a statement, the actress opened up about her role and the movie. Calling her experience “humbling” and “fascinating,” she also talked about working with director Sudhanshu Saria. She added, “Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”

Meanwhile, Ulajh has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain, and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The film is slated to hit theaters on August 2.

