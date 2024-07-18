Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized due to food poisoning confirms Boney Kapoor; expected to be discharged on July 19

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Ulajh. The trailer has already been released creating quite a lot of buzz but amid this, reports suggest that the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. She was recently seen attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The news of her hospitalization was confirmed by her father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is hospitalized due to food poisoning

NDTV reported that Janhvi Kapoor had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai because she was suffering from severe food poisoning. Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the actress will be discharged tomorrow, July 19.

On the other hand, ETimes reported that Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor confirmed the news and said that her condition is better now.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Ulajh

After much anticipation, on July 16, the makers of the upcoming movie Ulajh released its trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute 33-second trailer shows the lead characters giving a peek into the thrilling plot.

In the trailer, we see Janhvi Kapoor portraying the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the story. People around her doubt whether she deserves her position or got it through nepotism. She becomes involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important appointment at the London embassy and is branded a traitor.

Advertisement

Along with Suhana, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew’s characters also capture shades of gray as they bring out unexpected twists and turns in this story about betrayals.

Praising the trailer, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram stories and penned, “Mind blown. Wow wow wow” with multiple hearts, starstruck and love-struck emojis. Pahariya got so excited that he dropped the same post-altered text twice on social media.

In a statement, the actress opened up about her role and the movie. Calling her experience “humbling” and “fascinating,” she also talked about working with director Sudhanshu Saria. She added, “Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”

Meanwhile, Ulajh is set to be released in theaters on August 2.

ALSO READ: Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is ‘mind blown’ by spy thriller's trailer