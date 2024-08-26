Janmashtami 2024: Shilpa Shetty visits ISKCON temple with husband Raj Kundra and family to seek blessings; WATCH

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the holy festival of Janmashtami, the day that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Several Bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes on social media, to their fans and followers on the special occasion. Meanwhile, soaked in the special day celebration, Shilpa Shetty along with her family visited the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

Today, on Aug 26, a while back, Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, kids Samisha and Viaan, and mother was spotted in Mumbai. The family came to pay their obeisance at the ISKCON Temple. In the video shared by the paps, the actress and her family members came out of the car and went inside the temple premises to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Before going inside the temple, the actress acknowledged the paps and delightfully posed with her mother and daughter. When she called her husband also to pose, he had already gone inside the premises. The latest pap video also showed a swarm of fans gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the celebrity family.

For the special day, Shilpa was seen sporting a white traditional suit with a yellow floral design on it. Keeping minimal make-up, the actress accessorized her look with a long necklace and matching earrings. Her husband chose to wear a pink printed kurta with white pants. Shilpa’s mother was seen in a green suit, while the star kids twinned in similar blue and white dress.

Earlier in the day, several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor among others extended their heartfelt wishes on individual social media handles.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series, Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Going further, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year that director Sonal Joshi and the producers are planning to make a sequel of Sukhee following a tremendous response on Netflix.

“The director and writers have begun ideating for the second installment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well. The makers are also planning to pull off a casting coup with part 2,” the source said.

