EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Sukhee 2 in the works post tremendous response on Netflix

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Sukhee released in September this year, and largely received positive response from critics and the audience. Recently, this Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series backed project premiered on Netflix, and the response to it has been so encouraging that it reportedly trended at number 5 in the Global Top 10 (Non-English) films, number 1 in India and features under top 10 films in 13 countries on the OTT platform. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this comedy-drama. We have exclusively learnt that director Sonal Joshi and the producers are planning to make a sequel of this Shilpa Shetty Kundra led film.

“Looking at the tremendous response to Sukhee on Netflix, the makers have now decided to make Sukhee 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra headlining the movie again. The director and writers have begun ideating for the second installment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well. The makers are also planning to pull off a casting coup with part 2. Once the scripting is locked, Sonal will begin with the casting process. As of now, the makers are eying to kickstart shooting in the summer of 2024,” informs a source close to the development.

Besides Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sukhee also featured Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral and Chaitanya Choudhry in pivotal roles. The film revolved around an ambitious and vibrant Sukhee, who falls in love with Guru (Chaitannya Choudhry), and gets married to be a homemaker, only realizing 20 years later that before being a wife and a mother, she is also a woman, who has the right to live her life and fulfill her dreams. She then takes off for a school reunion in Delhi with her friends Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral and Dilnaz Irani, which changes her life forever.

