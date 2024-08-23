WATCH: Farah Khan says ‘Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight’ for THIS hilarious reason; Raj Kundra goes ‘I feel you’

Farah Khan has always aced the social media game. She often shares hilarious reels with her friends and colleagues from the film industry, much to the delight of the fans. This time, Farah dropped a video with Shilpa Shetty and said that one should never sit with the latter on a flight. Farah’s reason will leave you in splits, and Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, could fully relate with her.

Today, August 23, 2024, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a video with the fitness queen Shilpa Shetty. In the clip, the duo was seen sitting on a plane. As Farah proceeded to take a drink offered to her by a cabin crew member, Shilpa turned towards her and signaled no with her finger. Farah went on to order some food items from the menu, with Shilpa making an expression of disbelief at every name.

At the end, Farah had no option but to get up and tell the crew that she was going to change her seat. This made Shilpa break into a fit of laughter.

In the caption, Farah warned everyone, “Never sit with shilpashetty on a flight!! U won’t get to eat anything n u STILL WON’T look like her.”

Have a look at the post!

In the comments section, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, stated, “I feel you @farahkhankunder water was your healthiest option.” Check it out!

Fans were also left laughing and they showed their amusement in the comments. One person said, “Hahahahahahahahaha good decision of changing your seat,” while another wrote, “Our daily dose of laughter farah.”

A comment read, “Farah jaha ho aur kuch Masti or enjoyment na ho ...Ho he nhin sakta… (Wherever Farah is, it’s impossible to not have some fun and enjoyment).” Many others expressed their feelings with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Farah Khan was a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which concluded in March 2024. She also choreographed a few popular songs recently, like Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from the film Ishq Vishk Rebound and Naina from the heist comedy Crew.

