Janmashtami 2024: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & more celebrate Lord Krishna's birth and send wishes to fans

Today, August 26, 2024, marks the festival of Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. On this special occasion, many Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others, extended heartfelt wishes to their followers on social media.

Varun Dhawan, who recently joined the team of Border 2, took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Lord Krishna and wish, “Happy Janmashtami.”

Arjun Kapoor, gearing up for the movie Singham Again, posted an animated video of himself breaking the Dahi Handi and said, “Happy Janmashtami.”

Parineeti Chopra shared a special message that read, “On this special day, may Lord Krishna's blessings surround you and your loved ones, filling your hearts with peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to you all…”

Shraddha Kapoor, whose recently released horror comedy film Stree 2 is creating havoc at the box office, posted an image of Lord Krishna on her Stories. She wrote, “Maakhan churane aaye hain Kanha, Janmashtami ki dher saari shubhkamnayein (Kanha has come to steal butter, best wishes for Janmashtami).”

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also joined in the festive spirit and wished everyone a happy Janmashtami on their Stories.

Shilpa Shetty expressed, “This Janmashtami, let’s celebrate the birth of hope and love!”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently impressed everyone with her cameo appearance in Stree 2, posted a beautiful wish on the occasion. Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh also joined the celebrations on their Instagram.

Anupam Kher extended his wishes by posting a video on his Instagram. The actor also used the song Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari by Jubin Nautiyal in the background of his post. His caption in Hindi stated, “Best wishes of Shri Krishna Janmashtami to all of you. May God fulfill all your wishes. Hail Lord Krishna. Krishna krishna hare hare. Say Hail Banke Bihari Lal. #HappyKrishnaJanmAshtami.”

Raveena Tandon shared visuals from the Dahi Handi ritual and said, “Hail Lord Krishna .... Best wishes for Janmashtami to all of you!”

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very happy Krishna Janmashtami!

