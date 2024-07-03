Javed Akhtar purchases new luxurious apartment in Mumbai; can you guess the whopping price?

Javed Akhtar is one of the most loved and renowned poets, scriptwriters, and lyricists. He is known for his work in classic Hindi cinema. He recently purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area. The report mentioned that the apartment covers approximately 111.43 square meters.

Details about Javed Akhtar's new luxurious apartment

According to documents accessed by SquareYards.com, Javed Akhtar purchased an apartment for ₹7.76 crore in the Sagar Samrat Building in Juhu, a well-known area in Mumbai.

The apartment covers approximately 111.43 square meters. The report also mentioned that the transaction was completed on July 2nd, and included a stamp duty of ₹46.02 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Moreover, the lyricist had bought an adjoining apartment spanning 113.20 square meters (1218.47 square feet) for ₹7 crore in 2021.

When Javed Akhtar recalled living on streets of Mumbai being hungry for 3 days

During a recent conversation with Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar recalled the time when he slept on a plank on the streets of Mumbai as a 19-year-old because he had a problematic relationship with his father.

Revisiting those days, he said, “I remember that and I feel very thankful for life. Instead of getting sad about it or feeling victimized or persecuted, I feel very thankful for life.”

The Dunki lyricist further shared that today when he is brought breakfast in his ocean-view luxurious house in Mumbai, he feels that he is part of a drama and at the same time he feels extremely thankful because there must be crores of people who suffered the way he has earlier but they were not rewarded.

More about Javed Akhtar

As a screenwriter, he co-wrote many iconic films with Salim Khan. They are Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973), Later, he scripted for films like Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), Main Azaad Hoon (1989), Lakshya (2004) and Don: The Chase Begins (2006).

Akhtar has received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), and the Sahitya Akademi Award (2013).

Meanwhile, his recent works as a lyricist are The Archies (2023), Dunki (2023), and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from SquareYards.com. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

