Javed Akhtar congratulates Payal Kapadia as All We Imagine As Light wins big at Cannes 2024; 'Shabana and I will love to host you'

Payal Kapadia has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love on social media as she made India proud by winning a prestigious award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After her film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Pix award, she received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now joins Javed Akhtar who hailed Payal with praises for her achievement on the international platform, shared a heartwarming note for her on his social media account.

Javed Akhtar is proud of Payal Kapadia for winning Grand Pix at Cannes 2024

On May 26, a while ago, Javed Akhtar took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and congratulated Payal Kapadia as her film All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Pix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

He penned, "Dear Payal Kapadia , heartiest congratulations to you . It is a great achievement. Very very proud of you . Do get in touch whenever you are Mumbai . Shabana and I will love to host you for a meal ."

Have a look:

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia on winning Grand Pix

Earlier today, May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and shared a picture of the All We Imagine As Light team receiving the grand Pix award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honors her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers."

